2022_11_Exoduster_2.jpg

In 1846, Rutherford County slaveholder Robert Weakly published an ad in a Nashville newspaper offering fifty dollars for the return of an enslaved man named Ben Singleton. In the ad, Singleton was described as “five feet five or six inches in height” and “a serviceable sprightly fellow.” He was also a “mulatto,” which meant he was of mixed race. 

Contrary to Weakly’s wishes, Singleton made it to Ontario, Canada, and would never be enslaved again. However, “Pap” Singleton – as he was called from that point onward – would be heard from again in the Volunteer State. 

2022_11_Exoduster_1.jpg