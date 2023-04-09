Spring is in the air which means planting and gardening is already underway for many. Tullahoma is in a planting zone which is typically safe from hard frosts after April 15. Backyard gardeners and front yardhouse plant enthusiasts find relaxation and pleasure through caring and raising plants. Aside from the physical benefits that tending to landscape plants, garden plots and porch planters bring to a person, studies have shown a positive impact on mental health.
It is widely known that the physical excursion of caring for a garden and landscape plants contribute to healthy movement. In addition, raising your own produce and consuming such is a much healthier food option than store bought or fast food. Yet the lesser known studies, shows plant care can lower blood pressure, lighten moods and lower levels of stress and anxiety. The responsibility of plant care requires consistency and structure which are linked to being routines that tend to improve mental health. The gratification that can be derived from caring, raising and tending to plants when they are flourishing from constant attention can greatly reduce the everyday stresses in our lives and give a small and simple escape. In fact, studies through the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found improved levels of the brain nerve growth factors BDNF and PDGF which are related to memory in senior citizens who participated in the study. Horticulture therapy is becoming more and more prevalent in hospitals and therapeutic institutions for the notable improvements seen in memory, cognitive functions and physical rehabilitation. There is a natural anti-depressant is found in the soil called Mycobacterium vaccae. Studies on this natural substance have compared the effect on the brain neurons similar to what the drug Prozac can provide to patients. The bacterium in the soil is noted to possibly stimulate a body's ability to produce serotonin, the hormone responsible for relaxation and happiness.