I never became acclimated to the Age of Aquarius. The 70’s Era was not my style. The fashions were baggy, burlap and fringed. I was fitted, coordinated and color matched. The hairstyles were long and straight. Mine was trimmed and curled. The politics were about peace and protest. I was about power and patriotism. The culture was about feelings and finding yourself. I was about goal-setting and hard work. The times were about free thinking. I was about free enterprise.
Frankly, that laid-back, dropped-out generation put me on edge. I am telling you this in my defense, to explain why, on a normal Saturday afternoon, I shocked my mother, humiliated my daughters, gave one elderly gentleman a hardy laugh and nearly gave another gentleman a heart attack.
It all started when my mother, my two daughters and I decided to leave the men at home and visit a large Atlanta shopping mall. My family had driven from Nashville to my hometown to visit my parents. Mother was always eager for an outing with the girls.
The Georgia summer afternoon was hot and humid. After parking and walking to the mall entrance, the Schrafft’s Ice Cream counter caught our attention. Mother offered to treat everyone to a cone. We made our selections and worked our way to one of the benches surrounding a pole in that section of the mall. There was room for the four of us to sit, along with one sleepy, elderly man. I assumed he was waiting for his wife to finish shopping.
As we all sat there enjoying our cones and taking in the sights and sounds of the big city mall, I began to notice the parade of hippies as they meandered to and fro. They were in full uniform—ponchos, tie dyed shirts, bellbottomed pants, peace signs and flip flops. It was 1975 and I sat there feeling like a 37 year old alien in my own hometown.
I became aware of a nicely and “appropriately” dressed couple walking in our direction. They appeared to be about the age of my parents, so my first thought was that they must be their friends. A glance at Mother, however, revealed no sign of recognition. The lady stopped a few feet away. The man walked directly up to me, bent over slightly and with a big smile asked, “Excuse me Ma’am. Could I have a bite of your ice cream?”
This absurd question triggered a primitive response in me. My blood pressure raised, my heart rate increased. I could feel maternal adrenalin pumping through my veins. I became a tigress ready to protect my daughters, my mother and my double-dip lime sherbet. “NO!” I said with all the might I could muster. “No, you cannot have a bite of my ice cream!”
My mother looked at me with disbelief. My thirteen year old daughter tried to become invisible and her seven year old sister followed suit. The well-dressed offender jumped back so quickly that he almost knocked his little wife off her feet. The color drained from his pleasant face and his eyes opened wide with shock. He gestured back and forth with out-stretched hands as if to quickly erase an obscenity from a chalkboard. “Oh no Ma’am! No! I said ‘Where did you buy that ice cream?’!”
I was in a state of shock myself, so I honestly do not remember who, if anyone, directed the couple to the ice cream counter. I do remember clearly however, the sleepy gentleman who was sharing our bench. He was now wide awake, slapping his knee and having a great laugh. “Lady, I was wondering what you were going to say,” he told me. “I sure thought he asked you for a bite of your ice cream.” I could almost hear the old guy thinking, “The fellas are never gonna believe this one!”
To encourage aspiring writers, The News is offering Writer’s Corner where readers are invited to submit their short stories for publication. The short stories should be under 750 words and their publication is left solely to the discretion of the editor. The stories must be the writer’s original work. Submit your story to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com for consideration. Deadline for Sunday’s edition of Writer’s Corner is Wednesday afternoon.