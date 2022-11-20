Duane Sherrill column

After a year and a half studying under the shade of the Sherrill tree, my sports reporter, Erin Douglas, or E2 as she’s still often called (she was one of two Erins to work here, thus E2), is heading off to college to finish her education. While I wish her well in her future endeavors, that does leave me with one little problem – I’m now in the market for a sports reporter.

First off, before I use my column space to issue a wanted ad, let me just say that E2 was a great find and she will be sorely missed. She was a local product and a diamond in the rough who did exceptionally well in the sports job, taking award-winning pictures and writing good stories about local sports. However, given the fact I had to wait until she turned 18 to hire her to avoid any child labor law issues, I knew this day would come, where she would want to finish her education. They grow up so fast.

