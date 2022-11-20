After a year and a half studying under the shade of the Sherrill tree, my sports reporter, Erin Douglas, or E2 as she’s still often called (she was one of two Erins to work here, thus E2), is heading off to college to finish her education. While I wish her well in her future endeavors, that does leave me with one little problem – I’m now in the market for a sports reporter.
First off, before I use my column space to issue a wanted ad, let me just say that E2 was a great find and she will be sorely missed. She was a local product and a diamond in the rough who did exceptionally well in the sports job, taking award-winning pictures and writing good stories about local sports. However, given the fact I had to wait until she turned 18 to hire her to avoid any child labor law issues, I knew this day would come, where she would want to finish her education. They grow up so fast.
Now, back to the matter at hand. I need a sports reporter and I’d like to have someone in place by the first of the year to avoid having to do that job, too.
No, you won’t get rich working at the paper but at the same time, you aren’t on your feet standing at a machine for 12 hours a day. Newspaper, especially sports, can be a fun job. Back when I started here as your editor over three years ago – yes time does fly – I was also doing sports for the Manchester Times which was between sports reporters and for my old paper in Smithville. Yes, that’s three jobs at once. That lasted over four months until those spots were filled but it shows that if time is balanced right, the sports job is very manageable.
What am I looking for? First, you got to love sports. If you love sports and have a history of following sports, you’re already half way there.
“But, Mr. Sherrill, I don’t think I can write,” I can hear you whine. And please, no whiners apply.
As I said before, I can teach a monkey to write, provided that monkey wants to learn to write. When E2 came in for her interview, she quoted me as saying those words in the column that recruited her here. Yes, the reason I’m writing this column is because it’s worked at filling the sports job before.
Now, one thing that E2 brought straight to the table was sports photography skills. A good eye for the shot is harder to teach than writing. However, it can be done. It just takes time.
“Well, what’s in it for me?” I can hear you say. Thanks for not whining this time.
First off, if you like sports, then you get to do what you like and get paid for it and you can even get health benefits. And, you get to get out of the house at least three nights a week and get into ballgames for free. And, and this is a big perk, you get to work for me. Not only do I have over 30 years’ experience in the biz and enough press awards to sink a bass boat, but I have a history of seeing my folks do well in their careers once they move on from here. It’s a great experience and you can learn a lot from me and my staff. I’ve made some great hires here. Sure, I’d love to have a sports person to stay for good but nowadays the sports desk at almost all media outlets is a place that has a lot of turnover. It’s just the nature of the beast.
“What’s the down side?” I hear you ask.
Deadlines. We got to have stuff in by a certain time with no exceptions since we print numerous papers here. We have a window that we must meet. However, those deadlines just fall twice a week so that helps reduce the stress. Give me two pages of sports per issue and you’ll never hear me complain.
There’s also times you will have to be in two places at once. Impossible? Not at all. I’ve often done it. Back when I was in Smithville, the basketball teams had a bad habit of playing at the same time but they both wanted equal coverage. And, the issue was that one team would play in Smithville and the other near Alexandria – two places that are nowhere near one another despite being in the same county. So, what I’d do is I’d go for the quarter of the Smithville girls’ game to get pictures. Then, I’d drive out to West and catch the second half of their girls’ game and the first quarter of the boys’ game. I’d then get back in my car and catch the last half of the Smithville boys’ game.
“How do you do that?” folks would ask, seeing coverage, with pictures, of four separate games that were happening simultaneously.
As I said earlier, doing sports is all about organization and love of sports.
Anyhow, I wish E2 was staying longer as she excelled in the job, but I understand the need for higher education.
So, if you know anyone interested in the job, have them give me a call here at the paper or drop me an email at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com. Prior experience is not necessary but love of sports is required.