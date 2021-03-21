Many of us long for an opportunity to prove ourselves. Despite the misery lack of appreciation we endure in life, we continue to work hard in the hopes that we will one day be rewarded and that we will be allowed to live the life we desire. For those who come from less fortunate backgrounds, opportunities to pursue greatness are highly coveted yet rarely achieved. Even when we do achieve our goals, that rarely meet our expectations and completely fulfill us in the way we desire. "Great Expectations" is an unusual rags-to-riches tale in which an orphan boy receives the opportunity to better himself yet finds that his supposedly better circumstances are still lacking to fill the hole in his heart.
Dickens is probably best known for writing "The Tale of Two Cities" and "A Christmas Carol," and he often critiqued the workings of society in his novels. He published "Great Expectations" in his dying magazine, and much like his other works, readers quickly flocked to his new story and loved it. The story follows a little boy named Pip from the age of six to adulthood. His parents are gone, so he is under the care of his shrewish sister and her surprisingly kind and gentle husband.
Pip desperately wants to better himself, but all around him or people from high society who are absolutely miserable. In his younger days, he works for Miss Havisham, a woman who was jilted by her love several decades ago and has allowed the rest of her life to fall into ruin. She continues to wear the dilapidated wedding dress that she was meant to wear on her wedding day, her gardens have died, and her house is infested with everything under the sun with six or more legs. No amount of money can ever repair a broken heart, and because of the hatred she has developed for the entire male species, she adopted a little girl and trained her to break other men’s hearts so that she can have some sort of vicarious revenge.
Miss Havisham’s adopted daughter Estella does indeed fulfill her mission of breaking hearts when she enters high society, but she breaks her own heart in the process. In the beginning, she enjoys being haughty and selfish, but she eventually becomes abused in the same way she abuses others. Miss Havisham’s love was taken from her, so she removes Estella’s ability to form bonds with other people. She becomes more like a beautiful statue – lovely from afar but cold and emotionless. She is loved for her money and looks but can hardly be loved for who she is for her heartlessness.
There is another character who serves as one of Pip’s greatest obstacles in the story. He is rude, selfish, entitled, arrogant, and every other terrible quality you would attribute to an abusive man, and he eventually receives the fate he deserves when the abusive he gives is returned. Pip, meanwhile, has a hopeful future by the end of the story. Despite his painful life, he finds the happiness that the well-to-do folks around him so often lack. If you only learn one thing from this book, it is that happiness is not something to be afforded, it is something to be chosen and practiced. The “great” opportunities that Pip is given often bring with them plenty of other problems that cannot be fixed; however, the few good friends he finds along the way are happy people because they find the beauty of life in the things that money cannot buy. Love, family, and fulfilling careers are far better ways to use your life because spending your time is far more valuable than spending your cash.
Pip has plenty of his own personal issues, but he develops a good heart and learns from his mistakes, making him a far better person than many of the people in this book. In his defense, plenty of people mistreat him, but he sometimes fails to fully value what good he does have because he is too ashamed of his background and his lack of status. The readers watch Pip learn that his clothing, status, or wealth can never define him because they lack any real substance. His story is a classic case of not knowing what you have until it is gone, but fortunately for him, it does not remain gone. The people in his life who truly loved him last longer than the pleasure of the fickle upper class, and those people are able to live beautiful lives without the frills of wealth.
An interesting aspect about this book that few others possess is that it actually has two endings. Audiences were so disappointed by the original ending that Dickens had to rewrite it to be slightly happier. The original ending was not exactly sad, but it lacked the satisfying happily ever after that most audiences crave. The rewritten ending is still a little vague, as if Dickens was not completely willing to give readers the ending they wanted, but it allows the readers to interpret the future of the characters as they please. Considering the way that Pip has a way of growing on those who read his story, I have to say that I find the newer ending far more appealing because I cannot bear the thought of an unsatisfying for him.
Sarah Raymond is a local resident and editor of The Moore County News.