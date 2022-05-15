I LOVE TO READ A NEWSPAPER! This started when I was a child. My parents subscribed to both The Nashville Tennessean and The Nashville Banner, as well as our hometown paper (first called The Tullahoma News and Guardian and then The Tullahoma News). Of course, the first part of the paper that interested me were the comics, especially the Sunday ones which were in color.
Those that I loved were Dagwood and Blondie, Dick Tracy and Tess, and Buz Sawyer (whore originator and cartoonist was Roy Crane and was a cousin of mine). Later I enjoyed seeing the pictures of the brides on the front page of the Sunday society section. That was fostered by my sister’s wedding along with many of her friends when I was in first grade, and I felt like a princess getting to be the flower girl in several of those weddings. It was also when I loved to play with paper dolls!
All of this early exposure to newspapers started the desire to have printer’s ink in my veins. In elementary school at East Lincoln, I always enjoyed The Weekly Reader, the child’s version of a newspaper. Our Sixth grade teacher, Miss Moffatt, said we should have a classroom newspaper and guess who was selected to work on it? ME! Those seeds kept sprouting! Later in junior high, I started by selling ads for our “Junior HiLights” paper, advanced to writing for it in the eighth grade, and then became editor in the ninth! What fun we had going to The Tullahoma News office to be involved in the printing of the paper (the old linotype machine setting up the written word, the printing, the layout, and seeing the finished product).It was fun to take the paper back to school and distributing it to our classmates.
Those journalism seeds kept sprouting, and the seedlings took hold. THS was the next step, and The Echo newspaper called my name. Again, I started selling ads and then writing, and by my senior year, once again being editor, participating in the Tennessee High School Press Association and winning top awards for The Echo in the state. One summer, Sarah Johnson and I were able to attend a week long program at UT to learn more about journalism and how to have an award winning newspaper for our school. It must have worked!
In college, I did not have time to work on the school newspaper, but I had a student job working in the public relations office sending out news releases to the hometown newspapers of the students when they made the Dean’s List or received other honors. One time I was asked to interview the KY Gov., when he visited the school to talk about all the changes he saw from when he had been a student there. The journalism plants kept growing!
Later as a young Navy wife and participating in wives’ club activities, I always seemed to find myself working on the club newsletters. And as a Navy wife, we moved 20 times in our first 30 years of marriage. And one of the first things I always did in our new location was to subscribe to the local newspaper! It was always such a treasure-trove of information. First, it told me what was happening in our new location, things we should see, events to attend, volunteer activities, and where to shop. A favorite part of that paper were the classified ADS because moving to a new location, there would always be something we needed in our new location, I always looked for yard sales or garage sales. The other thing I looked for were the employment ads because if I saw different companies that advertised often for help in the service industry, I did not use them because there must be a reason they couldn’t keep their help. Those ads held a wealth of information.
Now that we are retired and can travel more, I enjoy reading the local papers of the places we visit with the hope of finding ideas to bring home and share what others are doing for fundraising for local projects, ideas for events, and ways to honor others who do so much for their communities. We can always learn from others and bring those ideas to the home front.
These days there are many sources of information, but my first and favored source of information is my hometown newspaper. The more of us who read the paper and subscribe, the more info we will find in it.
Happy reading to each of you!