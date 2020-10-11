“I have a great idea,” I said one day several years ago while trying to come up with a new idea for a regular column that would further my fame and perhaps earn me a raise.
By the way, when the words “great idea” come out of your mouth, it’s rarely a great idea. It’s somewhat akin to a redneck named Billy Bob telling you to “hold my beer” and “watch this” before embarking on some stunt that will forever enshrine him in the Hall of the Stupid - posthumously, of course.
I can see it now, Saint Peter snickering as Billy Bob walks through the Pearly Gates (if that’s the direction he went, provided God is merciful of the stupid), elbowing St. Paul. “There’s that guy that got killed doing that thing.”
I can see St. Paul nodding with a wry grin. “It’s all over YouTube,” he replies as they slip Billy Bob’s gaze, trying not to crack up. “Everyone’s seen it. I’d hate to be Billy Bob. He won’t ever hear the end of it – um, and we’re here for eternity, literally.”
Anyway, as I may have told you, my original column back when I worked at the paper to the east was called “Taking a Stand.” It was a bunch of self-righteous, political babble that was only good for lining the bird cage. Needless to say, I never won any column-writing awards back then like I do now with my hilariously funny “That New Guy” column, which you are reading as we speak.
Given my boredom with my regular column back then, I had an idea that I thought would go over huge. Let me preface this by noting the internet wasn’t big back then, so you couldn’t just get a million answers for every question. And, advice columns were all the rage, with pathetic people writing in their problems to a perfect stranger, like Dear Abby, for advice on their lives.
“I think my husband is cheating on me because I smell another woman’s perfume on him when he comes home,” a woman named “worried to no end” wrote in an advice column. “And, he’s staying out late and I found lipstick on his collar.”
All I could do is shake my head in disbelief. First off, why would you air your private stuff in public and second, why ask some stranger what to do?
“Of course he’s cheating, you big dummy!” I shouted at the newspaper where I was reading the column. “Throw the bum out! Take half his stuff!”
The answer by the advice columnist was a bunch of useless drivel that made no sense.
“You should schedule some together time and find out about his feelings,” she replied, her answer enflaming me even more. “Communication is the–”
“Slash his tires!” I screamed at the paper. “Or, better yet, wait until he’s asleep and …”
Anyway, I slammed the paper down, resolving that anyone could do better at giving advice – even me. Forget the silly psycho-babble those charlatans peddled. These poor people need some real advice from someone who knows everything. That was me, by the way.
Thus, “Ask Duane” was born. “I want to write an advice column,” I declared to my editor. “We can save money having to pay for that other trash we’re running. I can get advice that people can actually use instead of spouting all that touchy, feely crap.
The editor thought for a minute. “Are you sure you want to do this?” he asked. “I mean, some of these people have real issues and kicking someone’s butt isn’t always the best answer.”
Granted, kicking someone’s butt was my go-to answer to most problems back then. I had very little tolerance for stupid back then. I’ve matured greatly since then.
Shaking his head, thinking it was going to go badly, he reluctantly gave the go ahead for me to begin “Ask Duane” the next week.
So, as I do most things, I overdid it. We did a big story on the front page and promoted it constantly. I figured I’d soon become the next big thing in advice columns. My worry was being able to keep up with all the letters that would flood in. It could come to the point where I had to quit my newspaper job and just go full time as an advice columnist.
Well, that didn’t happen. The first week came and went with no letters. Then the second and the third, despite promoting it.
“I can’t believe people aren’t asking me questions,” I declared during a staff meeting. “I mean, it’s a great idea, don’t you think?”
Everyone in the room avoided looking me in the eye. “Well, I do,” I folded my arms. “People are just missing out.”
Then finally, a month after the big announcement, I found a letter on my desk labeled “Ask Duane”.
“Now I’ll show them,” I said as I ripped into it like the first present under the Christmas tree. “Could it be advice on marriage? What car to buy? What college to go to? Maybe choosing a new career?”
However, my excitement soon slipped away as I read the short letter. “How many steps does it take to walk to Rock Island State Park?” the letter, signed only as “Mister Walk-a-Lot” read in its entirety.
Once again the internet wasn’t around to Google it so the only way to figure it out would be to actually walk to Rock Island, which was a several hour walk from where I lived in McMinnville.
“What kind of question is that?” I asked aloud just as I looked up and saw the editor standing at my desk.
“That’s a very good question,” he said. “I’d like to know that myself. When are you going to find out?”
I scowled at him. “This is stupid,” I declared. “I’m supposed to give life advice, not tell people how long it takes to walk to Rock Island.”
“A good advice columnist would take that challenge,” he shot back. “Dear Abby would be walking it right now to answer the readers’ question.”
“Well ‘Dear Abby’ can kiss my … wait a minute,” I said as I looked at the handwriting on the letter more closely. “This is YOUR handwriting!”
That was the end of “Ask Duane.” It was an abject failure. Well, actually, it never got to the point to fail, as the collective public chose not to ask Duane anything. It was like it never happened.
And no, before you ask, I haven’t the slightest idea how many steps it takes to get to Rock Island State Park.
According to one of my reporters, Rock Island State Park is 55.8 miles from Tullahoma, which equates to 111,600 steps, according to Google.