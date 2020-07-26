“It’s got to be right there,” I argued, pointing to a blank place in the sky where the comet NEOWISE should have been. “It was just there last night. I swear, I saw it with my own eyes.”
However, instead of a bright streak in the sky, reminiscent of Haley’s Comet or Hale-Bopp, there was just darkness and the twinkling of a few stars. I felt like a magician making a reveal of the woman magically reappearing the box only to have nothing there. My comet party fizzled out.
For those of you living under a rock or without access to the interwebs, NEOWISE is the comet that is passing about 70 million miles from Earth as it makes its return trek into deep space after circling our Sun. Discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, the comet is about three miles in diameter and is traveling at 144,000 miles per second. That’s even slightly faster than I drive down Manchester Highway on my way to work in the morning.
Being an avid astronomer once every decade or so, I was thrilled when I heard about the possibility of getting to view NEOWISE in the night sky. And, it was even more intriguing when I began seeing pictures on the interwebs taken by people around the world, catching the dazzling comet. It would seem that one could just look up in the sky and see the thing. I was able to see Hale-Bopp with a naked eye, even catching a glimpse of its tail before sundown back when it passed by in 1997. Experts compared NEOWISE to Hale-Bopp as far as brightness.
So, this past week I excitedly went outside after doing my research and borrowing a quality pair of binoculars from a friend. I did my research and knew to look for the comet about an hour or so after sundown, tracking down from the lower most star in the Big Dipper in the northwest portion of the night sky. I’d tried to spot it with my naked eye the night before and had no luck.
Anyway, it was just a matter of seconds before I had it in my viewfinder. It was the comet! The tail was obvious and was right where it was supposed to be. I excitedly called to my son Henry to share the once in the lifetime experience, explaining that he may never see another comet. Well, in the case of NEOWISE, unless his lives to be 6,814, he won’t get to see it again as that’s the next time it’ll come around.
“Is that it?” he asked as he looked through the binoculars.
“You’ll know it when you see it,” I replied as I lugged my old telescope over to our viewing position.
I dug the telescope out from underneath a ton of stuff in our storage building. Like I said, I’m big into astronomy once a decade and this is that once a decade time. However, finding the comet in my viewfinder proved impossible, especially since everything was loose, making it difficult to lock it in to any pinpoint in the sky. In case you don’t realize, space is a big place and it’s dark, too.
I ended up taking Henry down the road where it was darker for an even better view.
“It’s the comet!” he exclaimed when it came into view. It was a great father-son moment.
I immediately text my friends and told them about it. This caused several of them to suggest a star party, or in this case, a comet party. And, since I was an expert at finding the comet, I readily agreed.
“Come on over and I’ll show you right where to see it,” I bragged.
However, in the interim I had to return the “nice” pair of binoculars to the friend I had borrowed it from so he could do his own night hunting for the comet.
So, being the cheapskate I am, I borrowed another pair of binoculars. These weren’t quite as “nice” as the original. But I figured it shouldn’t be a problem.
So, with several friends gathered, looking to me as the comet whisperer, I waited for the clock to hit 9:30 p.m. and began scanning the sky. At first I thought I was just off a little bit when I couldn’t locate it.
“Don’t you see it?” one friend eagerly asked.
“I’m looking,” I shushed him. “These things can take time. It’s a delicate process being an astronomer. I’m practically a scientist.”
However, try as I might, I couldn’t find it. The whole thing was embarrassing. I’d gathered a group to show them the comet and all they were seeing was night. I mean, it was a beautiful evening so it wasn’t like it was costing them anything, but still, this is once in a lifetime event.
“It was right there last night. It was right there!” I pointed angrily to the sky. “You saw it, didn’t you, Henry?”
Henry nodded. “It had a tail and everything,” he defended his dad’s honor.
At that very moment my phone rang. “Are you seeing this?” the friend to whom I had returned the binoculars said. “It’s right where you said it’d be, right under the lowest star in the Big Dipper.”
“Well I’m glad some of us can see it,” I huffed. “We aren’t seeing anything here with these cheap binoculars.”
So, seeing a once in 6,800-year event came down to Duane being too cheap to go to the store and buy a decent pair of binoculars. While I suppose you may be kind of able to make the comet out with the naked eye if you’re out in the country, it isn’t so easy if you live anywhere near a town with light pollution ruining your view.
The good news is we secured a decent telescope the next night and I was able to redeem myself as the comet whisperer to my friends who had left disappointed the night before.
As for the comet, you may still be able to make it out – with a good pair of binoculars for a few more days but after that, you’ll have to wait 6,800 years.