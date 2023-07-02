TN History Genesco_Photo.jpg
Photo provided

I saw recently that the old Genesco headquarters building in Nashville will be razed to make way for the umpteenth expansion of the Metro Nashville Airport.

I know the tear-down is inevitable because no private company has shown interest in occupying the building for a long time. But before it’s gone, I’d like to remind everyone what a big deal it was when it was built.

