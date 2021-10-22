Professional Educators of Tennessee announces its total support for the bipartisan and essential Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act introduced by U.S. Representatives John H. Rutherford, Al Lawson, John Katko, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and other co-sponsors in US Congress. The organization has already sent support letters to congressional leaders in the United States House and Senate.
The HELPER Act would amend the National Housing Act to establish a mortgage program through the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) specifically for first responders, law enforcement, and educators. The bipartisan HELPER Act would honor police and corrections officers, firefighters, EMTs, and PreK-12 teachers by providing a federal home loan program similar to the popular VA home loan program available to our nation’s veterans. Executive director, JC Bowman is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a lifelong educator.
The program would be similar to a VA loan, in that it requires zero down payment and no monthly insurance premiums. It will build upon the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) Good Neighbor Next Door program to allow law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and PreK-12 teachers the ability to obtain a low-interest, fully insured home loan with no down payment and no monthly mortgage insurance costs.
“There is a looming teacher shortage nationally. In Tennessee, there are over 10,000 eligible to retire within the next two years,” according to Bowman. He added, “This legislation would be a huge benefit for incoming educators.” Frequently, educators struggle to afford their first home. Because of this, the organization is urgently supporting the HELPER Act, which would help educators access the affordable housing they need to enable them to serve their communities. The legislation has already passed through the House Committee on Financial Services and will require votes in the House and Senate before being signed into law.
“Our nation’s first responders have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to their communities across the nation. Even amidst a deadly pandemic, these heroes have served without hesitation. Because of this, we believe they have earned access to affordable housing so that they can provide for their families and continue to serve their communities” stated Bowman
The HELPER Act is completely bipartisan and is important to police and corrections officers, firefighters, EMTs, and especially our PreK-12 teachers according to the organization.
Professional Educators of Tennessee is a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.