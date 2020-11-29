It’s wide open now. There’s no stopping it. Christmas is coming, COVID or no. Black Friday may have been more of a Gray Friday this year with less of the press of flesh at the retail stores due to the need for social distancing but there was still a frenzy when it came to getting those once-a-year low prices.
Make no mistake, Black Friday can be tense in most years as hundreds pack their favorite retail stores to grab those sweet deals. I’ve seen it first hand over the years and I’ve even witnessed a few fights. You’d think the brawls would be a couple of guys squaring off for the last 65-inch big screen television for their man caves. However, invariably, the fight isn’t guys, it’s the girls. And it’s not electronics, it is dish towels. That’s right, the best slobber knockers I’ve witnessed on Black Friday have been over dish towels, both being ladies pulling hair and throwing haymakers as the collective masses pull out their cellphones and immediately post the donnybrook to YouTube for the world to see.
Of course, this primitive behavior isn’t anything new. Long before my watching the cage fights on Black Fridays, I’d already been marked as a child after witnessing people’s appalling actions.
The first came when I was six. My father took me to the Plaza to watch Santa land in a helicopter. That’s right, no reindeer. Santa was being choppered in and, as it turned out, it was like an insertion behind enemy lines.
The crowd was thick that morning, everyone bristling with anticipation. I can vividly remember sitting atop my dad’s shoulders so I could see over the mass of humanity that circled the landing zone. I heard the wash of rotors over my head as the helicopter circled once, the Jolly Ole Elf waving out the open door at the people below.
“It’s Santa!” I yelled, pointing toward Kris Kringle as he stepped out of the chopper, carefully ducking the whirling blades as he was delivered to the insertion zone.
“Ho, Ho, Ho!” Santa bellowed as he tossed candy to the throngs of people who pressed ever closer.
It appeared to all be going according to plan until one teenager stepped forward and plunged his hand into Santa’s bag. I guess he couldn’t wait for his tooth decay and decided to help himself to a Reese’s. That set off what I can only describe as a feeding frenzy as it became mob rules.
Scores of people beset Santa, swallowing him up like a pride of lions on an antelope. They pulled and grabbed, his sack of candy soon ripped from his grasp as he turned back toward the chopper with panic in his eyes. However, the pilot was having none of it and quickly took to the sky leaving Santa behind. Dash away, dash away, dash away all.
I’m not really sure what happened to Santa after that as my father took me away to avoid me being further scarred by the event. The last I saw of the not-so-jolly ole elf, he was running out of his coat trying to escape the mob, the pillow that he had used to make his belly full of jelly falling on the ground.
As if that wasn’t enough to mark me, the very next year renewed my skepticism. Somehow, they were able to get a new Santa. However, this time Santa showed up on a fire truck and had armed police body guards.
While nothing happened to Santa, things went south again when one of the local businesses came up with the smart idea of throwing prize balls off the top of their store minutes after Santa arrived. With Kris and his police escort whisked away, the frenzied masses gathered in the parking lot of the store, looking skyward as if manna was going to rain from the sky straight from the hand of the Almighty.
You would have sworn those balls had million-dollar bills inside them instead of coupons for cheap trinkets as folks pushed and shoved trying to get their hands on one as they were flung from the rooftop. I again watched from my dad’s shoulders, which was the only safe place around, as men and women fought it out like hyenas fighting over the last piece of meat. I can still see it, like it was yesterday, a grown man biting the leg of a kid, trying to make him let go of the ball he had caught as folks clashed like they were in a mosh pit.
“Why is that man biting the kid?” I innocently asked my father as he turned in disgust to leave.
“Maybe he’s hungry,” my dad quipped as he whisked me away, the sight permanently burned into my brain.
So, does a couple of women fighting over dish towels on Black Friday phase me in any way after that? Not in the slightest. I was brought up on the mean streets where even Santa isn’t safe.