2022_11_Hog_Drover.jpg

Forget football, at least for a moment. In Tennessee, which used to be known as the “Hog and Hominy State,” November used to be known as “hog droving” season.

Allow me to explain. Before the advent of the railroad, farmers used to herd (or “drove”) pigs, cattle, and other livestock to distant markets – journeys that would often take weeks. 