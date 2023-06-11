A Curious Fellow

This curious fellow has learned Tullahoma is on track for even more exciting housing development around the community over the next several months.

Longtime area developer Allan Howard is developing a 30 acre parcel on Ledford Mill Road adjacent to the Ascend Credit Union Call Center. The development is called Legacy Preserve and will feature 60 townhomes and 60 single family homes. The name comes from Howard's plan to preserve 15 acres of wetlands on the property.