Duane Sherrill column

I figured out the hard way recently how you can blow $639 and have nothing to show for it. All you have to do is buy a new car (well, it was new last Christmas Eve, and I’m still paying for it; so I consider it new). Then, and this is the important part, you have to park it inside your garage where it is guarded nightly by a very aggressive dog that channels her inner Cujo anytime there’s a stranger or pest about. Just ask the many possums who have succumbed to Sally’s ire.

Anyway, I get in my car a week or so back and hit the button. That’s right, cars don’t use keys anymore to start. However, instead of firing to life, my engine sputters, and the engine light comes on.