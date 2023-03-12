Governor Bill Lee

Serving as Tennessee’s Governor has been one of the great honors of my life, but the one role that tops it all is being the father of four wonderful children. I cherished being involved in every aspect of their education and saw how each of them needed strong reading skills to succeed in school and in life beyond the classroom.

As a parent and the husband of a teacher, I believe literacy is a critical life skill worth investing in.

