David Carroll

Every year I clean out my pockets and share the notes I’ve made while watching sporting events on TV. I listen carefully to the sportscasters, who have a lot of time to fill. Despite the recent changes to speed up baseball games, there are still plenty of time-outs, pitching changes, and stalling tactics.

In football games, 60 minutes of action transpires in a 4-hour time slot, giving the announcers free rein to spout stale clichés. And even during the hour of actual game time, the clock runs while players saunter to the line of scrimmage, and it continues to tick until the play clock is down to one second, when the center finally snaps the ball.