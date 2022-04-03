There was a brief period in my teen years where I thought I would one day become a music educator, specifically some kind of professional clarinetist. I’d been playing the clarinet since the sixth grade, when my middle school band director Marion Coleman and her colleague Atticus Hensley had me test on different mouth pieces to see what kind of instrument would be good for me to play. I failed horribly at making the required embouchure for any of the brass instruments—I couldn’t buzz in any of those things to save my life—so it was recommended I start with a woodwind instrument.
I ended up picking the clarinet because my mother once told me she played the flute, and I wanted to be different, you know, like most angsty middle schoolers are wont to do. Turns out, I was pretty good at the instrument, and I became a member of the Tullahoma Middle School Band.
Fast forward to me in high school: I’ve got a great group of people I call a second family in the band program. I’m loving my clarinet and the pieces I can perform on it. I think, “Hey, what if I did this for the rest of my life? That would be awesome!” So I went to my high school band director, Stephen Coleman, and started asking about potentially looking into a career in clarinet. He was also a clarinet player, after all, so he’d be able to tell me everything I needed to know.
Well, as it turns out, I am not a world-renowned clarinetist, nor was I ever destined to be, as Mr. Coleman gently guided me away from that notion. See, I was an average clarinet player at best. I didn’t spend hours and hours practicing pep tunes and concert pieces like some other band members did. I wasn’t one of the kids who sought out extra lessons to improve my craft. I was just there having fun and enjoying the camaraderie of the Tullahoma Band program. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. But it also doesn’t mean I had what it took to be a professional clarinet player.
The particulars of the conversation are fuzzy now, but I remember Mr. Coleman gazing at me with that scrutinizing stare, trying to figure out how to softly let me down off the idea that I was destined for Carnegie Hall with my all black concert-wear and backing band. I remember being a bit let down and disappointed. What was I going to do when I grew up? Being in the band was the closest thing I found to a passion up to that point in my life. What did he mean I wasn’t meant for the music education world?
It turns out he was absolutely correct. I wasn’t meant for a career in clarinet or band direction. Because the next year, I ended up in the AP English Language Arts class taught by the late great Dr. Dianne Sawyer (no, not the world famous anchor). In her class, I rediscovered a passion for books and the written word that I had forgotten I’d had as a small child. And through her class, I started honing my reading, writing and proofreading skills that serve me well in my current job as the managing editor of The Tullahoma News.
Late last month I was able to see Mr. and Mrs. Coleman for the first time in years as they were honored as the latest recipients of the Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award from the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. I was able to thank both of them for their impact and influence in my life. Without them, I never would have applied myself to the best of my abilities in Dr. Sawyer’s class and reignited my love of words and reading, which means I never would have ended up at the University of Tennessee and playing in the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. I sought an English degree in Knoxville because I wanted to play in the band. If I’d never done that, I wouldn’t have met some of my best friends. I wouldn’t have dedicated myself to my degree and ended up taking a chance on a writing position back in my hometown. It’s funny how the smallest of conversations can change the course of your life.
I will forever be grateful to the Colemans for helping me realize the passion I have for both band and English. I was so happy when the school board announced they would be the next recipients of the Clyde Smith Award. I can think of few people in the Tullahoma educational community who deserved it more.
Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Coleman. I love you both.