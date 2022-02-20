I used to love watching “America’s Dumbest Criminals” on television and frankly, I used to think some of the stuff was made up. That is, until I started working the crime beat years ago. That’s when I figured out they are everywhere. My stories detailing odd criminal incidents have been featured on Jay Leno on two occasions. For you kids, Jay used to host the “Tonight Show” after Johnny Carson retired.
The first one actually grew out of a hostage situation. Granted, most hostage situations aren’t funny, but this one was the exception. Long story short, I show up one night at a staging area where SWAT is getting their assault gear on just down the road from where there was a guy barricaded in his house with a gun. I can’t recall what set him off that night, but he wasn’t a happy camper and was packing heat.
“What y’all got?” I asked as I walked up.
“Guy with a gun, mad at the world,” one of the SWAT guys answered. “We’re getting ready to move in and swarm the place.”
“Have you tried negotiating?” I asked the guy as he was putting on his bandolier. You know when a cop is strapping on a bandolier, things are about to get real.
My question brought silence from the whole squad, all looking at each other not knowing what to tell the press—until the sheriff finally spoke up and made an embarrassing admission.
“Well, brother, we tried that but he took our negotiator hostage,” he revealed.
“He what?” I shot back (pardon the pun). “The guy took your officer hostage?”
The sheriff let out a sigh, obviously not happy about the situation while also worried for the officer’s safety.
“Well, it seems like he walked up to the porch to talk to him and the guy invited him in,” the sheriff explained. “Well, once he went in, unarmed, well, the guy won’t let him back out.”
So, I follow the SWAT team, at a safe distance, seeing as I’ve been shot at three times in my career and I was the only one without a really cool gun in this scenario. They get within hollering distance and one of them yells out.
“Let our officer go and come out with your hands in the air,” he orders.
His edict is followed by a hesitation. Then, the door opens a crack.
“Go away,” the man yells out the door. “I’m watching Jay Leno.”
The SWAT guys look at one another. “Did he say he’s watching Jay Leno?”
After another hesitation, the man calls back out. “Come back after the show and we’ll talk.”
For about 10 minutes we sit in awkward silence wondering if the guy was crazy or just a really big Jay Leno fan.
“What time does Jay go off?” the head SWAT guy glanced at his watch.
“In just a couple of minutes,” I hissed from several yards behind from where I was hid.
Sure enough, in about five minutes the officer who had been taken hostage came out unscathed.
“You ain’t going to believe this,” the negotiator said as he walks up to the SWAT guys.
“Let me guess, he made you watch Jay Leno,” the head SWAT guy said.
“Yep,” the freed hostage nodded as he handed the man’s gun over. “That’s his gun. He’s having a cigarette and will be right out.”
And, as his word as his bond, the old guy shows up at his door, hands in the air.
“I’m ready to go,” he said as the SWAT guys surrounded him and took him into custody.
Anyway, I end up using the whole Jay Leno incident as the lead story to that edition. Two weeks later, the Jay Leno people call me and tell me to watch the show that night and sure enough, Jay pulls the story and has a big laugh.
“Now that’s a great fan,” Jay laughed, holding up my article. “Extending a hostage situation so he could watch the rest of my show. I sure hope he has television privileges in jail. I’d hate for him to miss the show.”
Truth is really stranger than fiction. I never would have believed such a madcap incident had I not been there to witness it for myself. I mean first off, I’d guess the first cardinal rule for a negotiator is not to turn an armed standoff into an armed standoff with a hostage. And second, all things being equal, why didn’t he hold off and watch David Letterman after?