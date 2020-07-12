It was with horror that I gazed upon a circled word in a front page headline this past week, standing in front of the publisher’s desk.
“Notice anything?” he asked as I looked at the glaring mistake on the front page.
A lump formed in my throat. I had misspelled the word “required” in the sub-headline, leaving out the second “r” in the word.
“Oh shoot,” I lamented loudly, but I didn’t say the word ‘shoot’ as I opted for something a little more colorful to reveal my outrage that I would have let that slip right there above the fold on the front page. “I can’t believe we did that.”
Here’s something you need to know about me: I love to be right but even more than that, I hate being wrong. Where many of you may have nightmares about not being able to find your class at school or that you’re suddenly outside walking in public in your underwear, I have nightmares about doing something precisely like happened Wednesday.
That never-wanting-to-be-wrong attitude is somewhat at loggerheads with the career I’ve chosen, since, while all papers strive to be right, there’s going to be times like Wednesday’s edition when things will be wrong. This despite the fact we had three people looking at the headlines before they were approved. The headlines are the last thing put on the page, and I’ve always warned that the last thing on the page is the first thing to bite you.
Sure, in the scheme of things it’s just a misspelling and we will go on with the Sunday edition. However, it gives folks who aren’t big paper fans already something to point to and blow out of proportion. Plus, it ruins my day when I see something like that. The upside is that, as far as I know, that was the first big foul up on the front in my 10 months here as editor. There was a misspelling in a teaser box a few months ago, I think, but other than that I’ve been fortunate. I’m the goalie when it comes to keeping mistakes from getting to the readers. In this Wednesday’s edition, one got past me.
That’s the thing about words: They can sometimes come around to bite you in the rear. I’ve found that out publishing novels. I’ve published six thus far, the seventh waiting for the end of the pandemic to be released. Each of them have somewhere around 80,000 words, which accounts for 270 pages.
It may surprise you that writing the books is the easy part. It usually takes a few months to compose one. Editing them is what accounts for my bald spot as I pull my hair out during the editing process.
First off, let me declare with great certainty that if you think you can self-edit and catch all your mistakes, you’re fooling yourself. Why? Because you know how it’s supposed to read, because it went from your brain to the page. Therefore, when you read it to yourself, you will read it as your brain says to read it. The page may say something else, but the brain don’t see it. You will read right over your mistake and never know it until it is in print for all to see. I’ve had to figure that out in both newspaper and in novels, both of which bear witness to your mistake for years to come.
Therefore, I’ve learned to have both an editor and beta readers go over my books with a fine-toothed comb before I tell the printer to mass produce them.
“You are a terrible writer!” my editor said in tears as she edited one of my books. “Don’t get me wrong, you’re a great story teller but I hate your writing.”
If I wasn’t a confident guy, something like that might hurt my ego. “But people love my books,” I argued.
“If they could read your books before they are cleaned up, that’d be a different story,” she lashed.
Granted, I work fast, so there may be a mistake or three in my unedited copy. Okay, try scores of mistakes in an 80,000-word novel.
However, even the best editing doesn’t ensure perfection. My latest novel, Mad Justice, was fully edited and sent out to beta readers for them to look over. Beta readers are teachers, professors and excellent readers who have an eye for catching stuff. I send them out the novel in book form. It looks just like one you’d buy on Amazon, except in the back it has a stamp saying “Writer’s Copy” to differentiate it from a regular copy. They mark what mistakes they find and return the books to me after a couple of weeks.
The end result of the beta reading for Mad Justice was 69 errors. That’s right, after meticulous editing by an editor who reads each and every word aloud during the process, beta readers found 69 errors. Granted, most were very minor but still, 69 is a lot and it will get you a bad reputation if you put out work like that, even once.
This tells me you can’t have enough eyes on a written page and, in the case of Wednesday’s edition, the error can hide right under your nose – and I have a really big nose. I mean, if it’s online, you can just hit a few keys and fix it, but something that is in ink on a page is there for good.
At the end of the day, the biggest casualty from the mistake Wednesday was my pride. It’ll bother me for a while, and that’s a good thing. It’ll keep my nightmares focused and not straying to me wandering around in public in my underwear.