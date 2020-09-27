I’m wearing my newest acquisition from Goodwill as I write this column – a nice Under Amour short-sleeve shirt, good as new, that cost me all of three bucks. Some guy probably paid $60 for it new in a store.
Actually, now that I take inventory, the pants I’m wearing are also from a thrift store. I think they cost me two bones a couple of years ago, and they fit perfectly. I draw the line at buying used underwear and socks though, so that’s the extent of my wardrobe today. I’m sorry, but my thriftiness has its limits.
“You’re not thrifty, Sherrill, you’re cheap,” I can hear you saying as you sit around in your posh Gucci robe, sipping your imported Ethiopian coffee inside your palatial estate.
Au contraire mon frère. There’s a thin line between being cheap and being thrifty, and I am perched squarely on that line. I like having nice stuff but I don’t like paying for it. Therefore, thrift shopping is a way I can keep up with the Joneses by buying their old stuff at a huge discount.
“I used to have a shirt just like that one,” Mr. Jones told me when I saw him out a while back. “I donated it to the Goodwill, but it looks good on you.”
I just smiled. “Why thanks,” I replied, not giving away the possibility that it was his old shirt and that the only difference was that I made it look good.
However, with great discounts come great responsibility. It’s easy to limit your buying when you’re having to spend serious money on your wardrobe. You will eventually max out your credit cards and still “not have a thing to wear” when you look inside your walk-in closet before a night on the town. The same isn’t true when it comes to thrift store shopping, where you can get really nice clothes, sometimes as cheaply as 99 cents. Always look for the half-price color of the day.
I became keenly aware of this recently when I was moving. First off, let me confess, at my old house I had a large walk-in closet with every hanger holding a shirt. Over the years, the pole that held the clothes had pulled out of the wall several times, collapsing into the floor.
“You need to get rid of some of those clothes,” my ex often told me as she saw the mounting numbers of new clothes coming in the door and clogging my side of the walk-in closet. “If you buy one, get rid of two. Besides, you don’t wear hardly any of those clothes.”
It’s easy to tell a smoker to stop smoking and an alcoholic to stop drinking. It’s good advice in theory, but when you got a problem, well, nothing short of an intervention will help. However, in my case it was moving my stuff that hammered home my issue with shopping, specifically for shirts. Yes, I’m the Imelda Marcos of shirts.
My realization was made doubly apparent due to the fact the closet in my old house was on the second floor, so I had to trot all my stuff down, pack it in the car and then ferry it into the new house. By the first load, which included only the clothes that were hanging (these are things that are in season that I might wear from time to time) I was blown up. The load filled my car to the brim, and I looked a college freshman heading to the dorm for the first time.
But, I would find, I had only scratched the surface. I had not yet begun moving the tubs of shirts. Yes. There were numerous tubs packed full of shirts which I had stored for one reason of another. Over the months and years, I’d just stopped noticing them, but on moving day I became keenly aware of their existence.
“Who has this many shirts?” I asked myself as I huffed and puffed, muscling the totes down the stairs. “I’ve got a problem.”
Fortunately, my new house came with a huge garage which easily accommodated the overflow as I quickly filled all three closets in the house with my many shirts.
“Good thing I got a garage,” I mumbled as I felt my back tweak as I hoisted the last of the 10 – yes 10 – large totes out of my car.
“Hey Sherrill, you know you can donate some of those back to charity,” I can hear you say.
I plan on doing that. Sure, people have told me that over the years but it took a stiff back from lifting all those totes to open my eyes to my problem. Of course, I tend to procrastinate and it would require me having to sift through all the totes to determine what to donate so it could take a while.
So, have I learned my lesson? Probably not, but only because the gym I work out at every day is located directly next to the Goodwill. It’s like an alcoholic living next to the liquor store or an obese person living next to the McDonalds. Temptation is a golden-haired seductress.
Of course, I guess my purchase last week should have sent up more alarm bells for me after I bought what I thought was a perfect shirt. It was a Motlow State shirt, and I’m a Buck. You may have donated it for all I know.
Anyway, I’d put it on and was getting ready to wear it to work and I sent a picture to a friend to show it off.
“It looks good on you,” she texted back. “How long have you been wearing women’s clothes?”
“Huh?” my jaw dropped.
“The buttons on the front button are opposite from a man’s shirt. Didn’t you know that?”
I did not know that.
“Plus it’s cut different,” she added. “It’s a woman’s shirt.”
“You think anyone will notice?” I sheepishly asked.
“Oh, they will notice,” she replied. “But you do you.”
I literally changed shirts in the parking lot outside the paper, as I always carry a backup since I’m a slob when I’m eating.
My name is Duane Sherrill and I’m a thrift shop junkie.