“What are you doing in the laundry basket!” my wife shrieked from the darkness as I found my backside ensnared in the unforgiving wicker. “Get out of there, right now! What’s wrong with you? Are you crazy?”
I tried wiggling and rocking back and forth but I was hopelessly trapped in the basket, my butt crammed in there like a cork in the opening of a wine bottle. All I could do with all my thrashing around was get myself more stuck, each wiggle digging me deeper, like I was in quick sand. My hands were no use to push myself out of the predicament. Oh, did I mention I was handcuffed and wearing a black-and-white jailhouse uniform?
“No you did not,” I can hear you say, shaking your head disapprovingly. “What kind of weirdness was going on anyway, Sherrill? Are you some kind of escaped law-breaking jailbird? That stuff might fly in the sticks, but we don’t cotton to that type of behavior over here in Tullahoma.”
Perhaps I should explain?
“Yes,” you say with a sense of both anticipation and disdain. “Please do.”
It all started at a Halloween party many years ago. Of course I’m writing a Halloween column since it falls this Saturday, the day before the dreaded “fall back” for our clocks. Now time change, that’s scary. We’ll be plunged into darkness until March 8 due to an antiquated law that should have been struck down years ago. But, that’s another column for another day. Back to why I was trapped in a laundry basket.
Anyway, since I had dressed as a woman the year before at the Halloween party and didn’t want to violate the five-year rule (you can only dress as a woman once every five years or your friends will make fun of you), I decided I would go as a jailbird that year. I made contact with the sheriff, and he was kind enough to loan me a spare black-and-white inmate uniform.
“I’d wash them real good before I wore them,” he warned me when I picked them up.
Then, to make the outfit even more interesting, I borrowed a pair of handcuffs from a friend.
“I’ll loan you a pair, but not my good pair,” I recall my friend saying as he gave me the restraints. To this day, I’m not real sure what he meant by that or why he would have more than one pair of cuffs.
So anyway, I make it to the party, decked out as a jailbird. It’s the gathering of the year with maybe 50 people in attendance. “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” are playing on the stereo, and we have a big screen with slasher movies playing in the background. Things are going smoothly until the spiking.
Yes, it actually happened. Someone spiked the punch. While I do like a beer on occasion, I’ve never been a liquor drinker, so I’m somewhat of a lightweight. Therefore, it didn’t take many cups of the special punch until I was feeling fancy. I’m sorry, I like punch, and the house punch was delicious despite its hidden hazard.
“Is there something in that punch?” I asked the host as I began to feel a little funny, at first attributing it to overheating inside the crowded house where I was wearing a toasty inmate outfit.
“Just your regular Hawaiian punch, some pineapple juice, Ginger Ale … oh, and some vodka,” he said nonchalantly, adding a laugh. “Actually, a lot of vodka.”
You will be proud of me. I didn’t have another drink of punch from that point on and I had a foresight to arrange for a ride home that night. However, in the back of my mind, I recalled what the wife said.
“Don’t do nothing crazy,” she warned before I left. “And don’t stay out too late.”
Flash forward to shortly past midnight. I had stayed at the party until most of the effects of the special punch had worn off; however, and I will never know the answer to this one, I had somehow, during the course of the evening, managed to handcuff myself. You have to keep in mind, this was before the cellphone (yes, I’m that old) so I couldn’t just call the guy who had loaned me the handcuffs on the way home to ask for a key. And, I would later find out he had also tried the punch and was fast asleep by that point.
So here I stand, outside my house, handcuffed, wearing a jailbird outfit. I was going to be in trouble. How could explain how I’d gotten handcuffed when I didn’t even know how I got handcuffed? Then, standing on my front porch, I came up with an idea: I would sneak into the house, call the sheriff’s department and have them come release me. Sure, it was embarrassing, but I was out of options.
Fortunately, I was cuffed in the front so I was able to unlock my door. I stealthily snuck into the darkened house, not wanting to alert anyone by putting on a light, and headed for the phone. I quietly picked up the receiver and called the sheriff’s department.
“Hey, this is Duane Sherrill,” I hissed into the phone, not wanting to wake anyone.
“From the paper?” the dispatcher replied. “Why are you whispering?”
I explained I needed a deputy sent to the house, noting it wasn’t an emergency.
“Can I say what it’s for?” she asked.
“Um, I’ll tell him when he gets here,” I responded, hoping the zone man would be one of my buddies so it wouldn’t get all over town. “Just tell him to pull up out front and I’ll meet him outside.”
I let out a deep breath. I’d gotten away with my tomfoolery. Or, at least I thought I had. It was at that very moment I walked into the open laundry room door, the impact in the darkness knocking me backwards. I grabbed for the flimsy door, dislodging it from it hinges as I fell backwards into the laundry basket, unable to soften my fall due to being cuffed. As you would expect, it was loud enough to wake the entire house. I was busted.
“Oh, I think I’m going to have this baby right now!” my wife yelled as she gawked at me stuck in the basket, the laundry room door lying on the floor. Oh, did I mention the reason she wasn’t at the party with me was because she was eight months pregnant with our first child?
My in-laws, who were staying with us, were also less than thrilled as they shook their heads at me. But, in my defense, I swear – almost a quarter-century after the incident – that I didn’t know the punch was spiked. And, let me also point out my first son was born weeks later, so I didn’t have to go to the hospital handcuffed. Granted, I didn’t fix the laundry room door until years later. Well, actually it was still broke when we moved.
Lessons learned? Yes. Never drink the punch without asking what’s in it, and never borrow a pair of handcuffs without asking for the key, especially if the guy you’re borrowing it from won’t loan you his “good” pair.