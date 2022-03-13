A few weeks back I did a column about how a couple of my stories were featured on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno. The one I spoke about had to do with an elderly man who took a cop hostage and refused to let the officer go until after Leno was over. As you would expect, Jay found that story hilarious and featured it in his hometown news section.
However, that was just the first of my two appearances on “The Tonight Show,” as another of my stories would make Jay’s desk just a few months later, this one also having to do with crime–specifically drunken crime.
It all started when a policeman fell in behind an old pickup that was swerving all over the road one evening. Believing he had a drunk in front of him, the officer blue-lighted the truck, and the driver, trying to pull over, ended up veering into a ditch.
“I’m 10-81 with a possible 10-49 in a light blue Toyota on Sparta Street,” I heard the policeman say on my scanner, his police code telling me he’d pulled over a suspected drunk driver. This, in itself, is a regular happening, so I wasn’t real interested until a few moments later when the officer got back on the radio.
“I’m going to be 10-15 one 10-49 and 10-14 with a K-9 ‘witness’ to the S.O.,” the officer said over the scanner, a tinge of whimsy in his voice.
“Canine witness?” I mouthed to myself, wondering why the officer said it in that exact way.
It didn’t take me long to find out what had happened as my phone rang. It was the arresting officer on the other end. Back in the day, when I was working the cop beat, it wasn’t unusual to get a call when “cool things” were going on, as some officers wanted to see their names in the paper while others just liked the public knowing they were doing their jobs.
“You ain’t going to believe this one,” the officer began. Anything an officer begins a story that way, it’s going to be good. “So anyway, I light up this drunk who is all over the road on Sparta Street, and he ended up parking his truck in a ditch. I figured this guy must be pretty messed up.”
The officer went on to say as he got out of his cruiser to walk up to the car, he noticed movement inside the cab.
“I wasn’t sure what was going on,” the officer admitted as he recalled walking up to the driver side of the truck and training his mag-light on the driver window. “So, I shine my light in there and what do I see? There’s a Labrador behind the steering wheel smiling at me.”
“A what?” I asked.
“A Labrador,” he repeated. “You know. A dog. Woof-woof.”
“What was a …” I began only to be cut off by howls of laughter over the phone.
“Well, if you believe what his passenger said, then the dog was driving,” the officer revealed.
“You mean to say …?” I started.
“Yep. He swore the dog was driving,” the policeman confirmed. “The guy was three sheets to the wind but claimed I couldn’t charge him with DUI because he wasn’t driving.”
“So, what’d you do?” I asked.
“Well, I asked him how the dog could drive when he couldn’t reach the gas or brake.”
“And?” I asked.
“The old guy pled the Fifth on me at that point,” he said.
“Sounds like he’d just drunk the fifth,” I muttered, wanting to get in on the zingers.
Anyway, the policeman had arrested the man that evening, and animal control had picked up the alleged drunk driving dog for safe keeping until his owner could sober up.
“He swore all the way to jail that his dog was driving, though,” the policeman revealed. “It was like he really believed his own drunken story.”
I jotted the incident down in my memory and planned on doing a story on it. However, before I could write it up I saw this guy in person in court where he was appearing before the judge. Looking at the report and back to the defendant, the judge cracked a wry grin as he looked up over the warrant.
“It says here there’s some discrepancy over who was driving,” the judge pointed out. The defendant, fidgeting in his handcuffs, still dressed in his orange jail jumpsuit, looked down at his shoes as he stood at the podium.
“Yes, your honor,” he replied
Not getting a good response from the obviously embarrassed defendant, the judge pressed on since he had a long docket to call.
“You’re charged with driving under the influence, third-offense,” the judge continued. “How do you wish to plea?”
The guy was somewhat of a regular when it came to alcohol-related incidents so he didn’t press the issue. “Guilty, your honor,” he replied.
After reading him all his rights and sentencing him to 120 days in jail, the judge dismissed him, admonishing the old-timer not to drink and drive. The man took a couple of steps and then stopped in his tracks in looked back at the judge.
“Yes?” the judge anticipated a comment.
“Not that it makes any difference,” the man began. “And, I accept my sentence but, as God as my witness, I swear my dog was driving.”
The man was led back to the holding area as folks snickered at his parting statement.
“Let that be a lesson to all of you to never drink and drive,” the judge cautioned a group of school kids who were there for a field trip that day. “That guy was arrested three days ago and was standing sober in front of me, and I’m convinced he is truly convinced his dog was driving.”
Well, as you would expect, this got written into story and somehow ended up on Jay Leno’s desk. If nothing else, it served as a cautionary tale about not drinking and driving and also not letting your dog drive, even if he is sober. My bottom line is, even if the guy was telling the absolute truth, how drunk do you have to be to let your dog drive?