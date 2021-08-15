I buried momma in a purple casket just like she wanted. For those who don’t know, my mother passed away a couple of weeks ago after suffering a stroke. She was a spry 87 and was still driving right up until the event that eventually claimed her life. She only retired from her full-time job last year and then only because of the threat of catching COVID.
“As long as I can push my walker up that ramp, I’m going to work,” my mom would say when asked when she was going to retire.
That determination is something I use as an example to others when they say they can’t do something. If my momma could trudge up a long ramp every morning with the support of her walker to go to work at the Warren County teacher center, then I don’t want to hear excuses. And, despite the pandemic, my mom took her walker and walked into the early voting room and cast her vote the last election even though she could have voted absentee.
“So what’s with the purple casket?” I can hear you asking while offering your condolences.
My mom’s favorite color was purple. She was always wearing purple. Purple jewelry, dresses, shoes and glasses. Her bedroom was purple. Her favorite easy chair was purple. Heck, even her Kindle that she would carry to church to use as her Bible was purple.
The unusual request came on another sad day as we laid her only remaining sister to rest in Pulaski about two years ago. I had just joined her at graveside, out of breath from sprinting across the graveyard because I had parked a long distance from where the hearse was at. I was serving as a pallbearer, and everyone was waiting for me by the time I came running up.
“Sorry guys,” I apologized as I caught my breath. “I got caught up behind a funeral procession.”
Yes, I can even crack a joke at my own aunt’s funeral, although I found my fellow pallbearers to be a tough audience.
So, after doing my pallbearing duties I took a seat in the front room near my aunt’s casket.
“I want to be buried in a purple casket,” my mom said, her chin leaned on her purple cane as they lowered my aunt’s casket into the grave.
“You want what?” I responded.
“A purple casket,” she said. “When I die, I want to be buried in a purple casket.”
I grinned. “Well, I think if we buried you in a purple casket it would be best if you were dead first,” I quipped, my joke getting a laugh out of my mother. Hey, I got her sense of humor, so she laughs at my jokes.
“Hey, you may outlive me,” I pointed out. “No one is guaranteed tomorrow. You can get killed going to a funeral.”
That part was true, since me and my family came inches from being killed when a car ran a red light as we were in a procession for my ex’s grandfather in Nashville years ago.
Still leaned on her purple cane, her eyes still on her sister’s casket, mom responded.
“Well, in that case, do you have any last requests?”
I thought for a moment.
“Have them play ‘Rock n Roll All Night’ by KISS while they are carrying out my casket,” I replied. “And I want a confetti machine like that they have at the concerts to shower everyone on confetti."
Still not looking at me, she pondered for a moment obviously not knowing who KISS even was but suspecting it would be something over the top.
“Deal,” she nodded. “Now, just make sure you get that purple casket.”
The ball was in my court as my bluff had been called.
“I’m not sure they even make purple caskets,” I replied. “But, I can always spray paint it.”
So, two weeks ago it came time to make good on my promise. She had been clear. She had written down all her wishes in a book that she had in a fireproof box at her house, wishes that included, in big letters, “NO FUNERAL!!” And, I found out she had taken care of almost all of her final arrangements, along with giving detailed instructions on things that I would need to do in her absence. Again, another example left by my mom, this one showing the importance of preparing for the end, as we all will die sooner or later. I’ve begun doing that now thanks to her example. Just like Al Pacino said in the movie “Heat” – “You can get killed walking your doggie.”
Well, wouldn’t you know it, when I walked into the funeral home and went back to where they keep the caskets, they had a purple-ish casket. It was purple enough, I think, that mom would have approved. And no, there was no funeral; just a graveside service, since she put to exclamation points after her instructions not to have a funeral.
The service, held on the hottest day of the year, was short, and my friend and former pastor that was preaching the funeral pointed out that “Mabel had let it be known she liked when he did shorter sermons,” so he planned to keep her funeral short. He did just that but just as he concluded, and take this any way you want to take it, a stranger stepped out of the crowd and began to talk.
“I’m not from around here, but I was passing by and something told me to stop here and deliver a message,” he began, his sudden emergence taking me by surprised, as at first I thought he was just part of the show.
My preacher, who stands 6-foot-8, eased up to the stranger like a Secret Service agent about to take down a threat to the president.
“I just want to tell you that what the preacher said is true: she is in a better place and loved you all.”
With that, the guy left back through the crowd, leaving many in attendance scratching their heads. Was he divinely sent? Well, he was wearing a shirt that read “If you can read this then you’re standing too close,” so that gave me pause, although John the Baptist wore camel’s hair and ate honey and locusts. Also, I already knew my mom loved me and that she was in a better place. Now, had he been able to tell me her MasterCard password so I could have closed her account, then I would have seen that as divine. My mom dabbled in the World Wide Web just enough to be dangerous. Plus, she never wrote down a password, and if she did it was on a scrap of paper that would promptly be lost. Another lesson she leaves behind – always put your passwords somewhere so family can find them.
Anyway, rest in peace, Mom. I figured out your password.