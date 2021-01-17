I decided I would gift myself something over Christmas after I was finished buying for others. After all, charity starts at home. The question became what would I get myself? I’m not a big gamer and my sons already have every game known to man anyway so a video game was out. I’m not rich so a new car wasn’t something I could afford, especially since I’ve almost got my old one paid off. By the way, what’s the best car in the world? Hands? Anyone? The correct answer is a car that’s paid off.
So, I sat around and gave it a lot of thought. What am I? Well, when I’m not at work, I’m lazy. I like showing off. And, most of all, I’m cheap, I mean, thrifty. That’s when it dawned on me. I could turn my new house into a smart house. You know, the places to run off of Google or Alexa where you tell them to turn on the lights or music.
I was encouraged when I went searching for colored smart bulbs, finding them at a local retailer for five bucks apiece. Every time I went into the store I’d find myself adding three or four of the bulbs to whatever I was buying, almost like someone throws a pack of gum on the counter while checking out at the grocery store.
I already had a couple of hubs to run the stuff by so one more hub gave the house full coverage where I could give a command – yes, even from my bathroom – and it would happen like magic. I could turn on a television on the other side of the house from my throne with just a word. It was a rush. And then there’s the colors. During Christmas I had my house glowing green and red. I even had the lights pulsing with the beat as I played that Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas song loud enough for the neighbors to hear – if I actually do have neighbors since I rarely see anyone outside. I sometimes get the feeling I’m living in one of those manufactured nuclear test cities where no one actually lives. I’m expecting the big boom any day.
Frankly, the whole set up had me spoiled. I’d tell Google to turn this off and turn this on and turn that light blue and turn on my dog’s light in the garage. It was all going smooth until the first sign that IT was taking over.
It began subtly when my Google voice began to sound like it was getting an attitude. What began as a perky voice seemed to become more of a course, matter-of-fact voice. I chalked it up to my imagination until that one evening. That was when – and I’m not a conspiracy theorist – IT started to think on its own.
I awoke to the sound of music at 4 a.m., playing throughout the house. It wasn’t any kind of music I would have called for talking in my sleep. It was creepy, haunted house music. A normal man would have ran from the house like it was the Amityville Horror. But, I’m no ordinary man. I’m an extraordinary lazy man. I went back to sleep. When I woke up a few hours later, the music had stopped. I have no idea who or what started the music.
I’d almost forgot about it until last week when I came in. “Google, turn on the living room light,” I ordered as I walked in.
“Sorry, the living room light is not available right now,” the man’s voice called back.
As is my habit, I then began arguing with Google. “What do you mean it’s not available right now?” I asked. “How can it not be available right now?”
Try as I might, I couldn’t get anything to work. I was forced, and I hate to admit this publically, to manually switch lights on and off like my parents did – with my finger. Even worse, I had to pick up the television remote just to turn on the TVs and change channels. I felt like I was back in 1987 except without the cool music.
That’s when I also learned a lot about my tastes. While I could turn my lights on and off manually, I couldn’t change them from whatever color they were last on. One room was green, one red, one blue and one some color I’m fairly certain does not exist anywhere but my house. The place looked like an Amsterdam bordello, well, a beige Amsterdam bordello with a detached garage anyway.
“I can’t live like this,” I told myself as I sat in my blue living room, trying to relearn how to use my television remote. After one day of the insanity, and deep in desperation, I called out one last time before I was going to restore my regular bulb and return to caveman days: “Google, turn living room white!”
“Turning on the living room light,” the man replied from all three hubs around the house in unison (giving that Stephen King’s The Shining effect when the two twins spoke in the movie).
As if by magic, my blue living room was restored to regular light. It was working! My life was back. No more living like a caveman. No more touching those nasty light switches. It was almost like IT knew I had reached my wit’s end and was going to scale back what IT was in charge of. It was almost like it was … watching me.
Fortunately for IT, I’m too spoiled to care. I like speaking the word and stuff turning on. If that means I give some control to IT, then so be it. Besides, did you see what happened when they tried to turn off HAL in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey?