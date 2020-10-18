Several years ago a friend of mine by the name of David would take a midnight stroll across the levee at “Fire Lake.” He was an avid nature lover. If he wasn’t stargazing, he was photographing wild life around its rocky shore.
One October night, as the coyotes howled upon the western ridge and an owl called in the backwoods, he spotted a figure walking toward him. It wasn’t uncommon to find another person on the levee that late at night. “Fire Lake,” was also known as a lover’s lane, but this person walked alone.
As the figure approached, he noticed it made a creaking sound, like that of twisted rawhide. When the figure came into full view, he stopped dead in his tracks. There standing before him was a young lady dressed as the “Grim Reaper.”
In spite of her ghoulish makeup, he could tell she was a very attractive young lady. Her blond hair billowed from beneath her dark hood like a bloom of goldenrod and for a moment she held him with her sardonic grin. David felt a disquieting tinge of fear, until he remembered it was Halloween. Regaining his composure he told the dark figure.
“Death be not proud, for you will have me soon enough.”
“It’s a date.” the girl replied.
And so they departed, walking in opposite directions.
As David continued his stroll, he took a final look at one of the cutest skeletons he had ever met...and that’s when he saw it. There in the amber glow of a gibbous moon, the figure floated across the water and disappeared into the autumn mist.
Editor's Note:
