David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

In the 1930s, President Herbert Hoover’s second-in-command was Vice President Charles Curtis, who had once been a powerful Senator. A magazine article about Vice President Curtis is credited with coining a phrase that has endured for almost a hundred years: “It’s lonely at the top.”

According to the Outlook and Independent magazine, “Vice-President Curtis has discovered that it is always lonely at the top. His old poker and racetrack pals have fallen away since he became Vice-President. Now he must press his pants and polish his shoes.” Evidently, that was a turn-off for his poker and racetrack friends.