"Have you got your gas?” a friend asked in a panicked voice as I answered his call. “It’s selling out everywhere!”
Granted, I’m in the news business and am supposed to know everything, but in this case I was kind of in the dark about the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline by the DarkSide, blissfully unaware of the pending cataclysm that was coming.
“What are you talking about?” I asked as he began surfing the web, looking for what could be causing such a panic.
“Everyone’s heading the pumps and filling before the gas runs out!” he replied. “You better get yours before it’s too late. I’ve already filled up and got some cans full.”
I rolled my eyes and thanked him for his alert just as I began reading the story about the impact the hacking would have on consumers. Much as I expected, supplies would be adequate around here provided the shutdown didn’t go for a protracted time. So, there was no reason to fear.
However, I was born and raised in Tennessee and frankly, no one panics like we do. And when we panic, we become hoarders. We saw this most recently during the COVID pandemic when folks, for reasons still strange to me, began hoarding toilet paper. Why in the world would you hoard toilet paper? Were people planning to do their “business” more during the pandemic? I don’t know about you, but I pretty much kept to my regular bathroom cycle the entire time.
The best explanation I heard as to why folks hoarded toilet paper was that it gave them a sense of security in an uncertain time. As long as they had TP, they were able to feel comfort in the midst of chaos. Myself, I work in newspaper and, well, after you’ve read the paper it has a thousand and one uses.
Even before the toilet paper famine of 2020, us Tennesseans showed our propensity to panic by losing our minds every time snow is in the forecast. You’d think the zombie apocalypse is upon us when Leland Statum tells us we’re going to get a dusting of white stuff.
“It’s the end of the world as we know it!” you can almost hear people scream as they head to the nearest retailer to clean them out of milk and bread. Now, the best I can imagine is that these folks plan on making milk sandwiches with that combination. By the way, the hoarding of milk and bread is worse than the hoarding of toilet paper since the latter has an unrestricted shelf life while the former will go bad on you in short order.
Of course, this panic issue we have also extends to gasoline. I’ve seen it before and, quite honestly, for less things than a pipeline temporarily closing down. Years ago, at the county fair over in Warren County, there was a rumor that claimed gas would be going up to $5 a gallon due to a hurricane that was out in the Gulf. There was absolutely no truth to the rumor, but that didn’t mean a thing. Within hours, thanks to someone starting a rumor at the fair, there were lines everywhere for gas. And, as we saw this week, that sudden surge of buying sucked the pumps dry, causing the groundless rumor to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
In the case of this week, had we all just continued our regular gas-buying routine, there would have been no shortages or major bumps in prices. But no, we Tennesseans panic like no one else. We got to get ours before everyone else gets theirs. Despite being the Volunteer State, we sure do exhibit a “me first” attitude when it comes to panic buying. And yes, I’m one of you. What did I do as soon as I got that call from my buddy after I got through rolling my eyes? I went and filled my tank. Let no one say that Duane Sherrill isn’t a true Tennessean.