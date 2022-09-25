Annual wellness is critical to long-term health and happiness.
The pandemic disrupted many areas in our daily life including how and when we sought health care. With concerns about COVID-19, much of routine health care was put on hold. New reports show an estimated 41% of adults in the U.S. delayed or avoided medical care completely by June 2020. This includes the annual wellness check with your primary care physician and important preventive screenings.
Recent studies have shown a drop-off in cancer screening during the first year of the pandemic has led to an increase in people presenting with advanced cancer diagnosis. In fact, it’s estimated over 9 million screening tests that would have normally taken place in 2020 didn’t happen. Additionally, the pandemic has hindered chronic condition management for those with diabetes, hypertension, mental health and more.
When annual doctor visits and screenings are delayed, or simply skipped altogether, it can lead to late diagnosis of serious illnesses, such as cancer, and overall worsened health outcomes. If you only visit the doctor when you are sick, that appointment time will be dedicated to addressing that single issue.
Making time for an appointment to address your comprehensive wellness needs is equally as important.
Even if you’re relatively healthy, it’s important to keep these yearly appointments with your local doctor. Often, extra time is built into these visits to make sure you and the doctor have plenty of time to talk in depth about your health and wellness. It’s a dedicated time once a year to talk about your health needs such as heart attack risk, mental health, digestive issues, chronic conditions like diabetes and more.
Be sure to bring an updated medication list with you so the physician can help assess what medications you're taking and whether you need to change or refill your prescriptions. Each visit is also a chance to stay on track with important immunizations and yearly screenings such as mammograms for breast cancer and colon cancer screenings.
It’s also critical for these appointments to take place in person when possible. Physicians rely not only on what you’re saying but also on the social and physical cues during important conversations to better care for you and your health needs.
Physicians want to provide the best care they can for you, and one of the best ways to do that is through these annual checkups. As you age, annual wellness visits are also important for advanced care planning. Preventive health exams are recommended for people 65 and older and can provide you with a comprehensive health plan going forward.
It’s important to remember these annual wellness visits should begin when you're a newborn and continue throughout life. Take control of your health today and schedule an appointment with your primary physician. Then, remind friends and family it’s time to get an annual health checkup.
Justin Miller is a primary care physician at Vanderbilt Integrated Medicine in Tullahoma.