Dr. Justin Miller

Dr. Justin Miller

Annual wellness is critical to long-term health and happiness.

The pandemic disrupted many areas in our daily life including how and when we sought health care. With concerns about COVID-19, much of routine health care was put on hold. New reports show an estimated 41% of adults in the U.S. delayed or avoided medical care completely by June 2020. This includes the annual wellness check with your primary care physician and important preventive screenings.

Recommended for you