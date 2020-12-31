Of course, I’m talking about the Mayor and Aldermen virtual meeting Tuesday night. Dec. 22. There was pathos, chaos, whining, cajolery, threats, weeping, bombast; it was great theatre. And this was our city government, still pretending Rupa Blackwell’s ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ crusade was a sincere attempt to right a wrong rather than what it actually was, a solution in search of a problem, a takeover of elected government in the name of justice and equality and the rights of the proletariat. Or words to that effect, right out of the Marxist handbook and the Communist Manifesto if Karl Marx rings a bell. It’s playing out all over the country, mostly in urban areas run by Democrats, so why not turn Tullahoma into Seattle, Portland, or Kenosha? Are we really that surprised?
I had high hopes for this administration, hoping for discussions and proposals for city plans, historic district overlays, new revenue streams, business and industry growth other than residential housing, hoping for a rebuild of the planning department, plans for a new library, sidewalks, roads and byway enhancements, to dare visualizing a 41/55 bypass to divert traffic away from Jackson, a whole slew of things to talk about.
I know that Ray Knowis would prefer making progress on his agenda, but no, we’re bogged down with Rupa’s vision of America, the squad plus Elmore, all playing the race card; again, insisting on a solution for a non-existent problem.
I have some awards to make, so let me get on with it. In a different world, I think this could easily have been made into a musical.
Most bombastic performance by a Mayor pro tem: Jimmy Blanks. Jimmy’s award was won the moment he opined that under the previous administration, he would likely have voted along with Blackwell and group in favor of a Council as part of city government. It was pretty wishy-washy and I’ll bet he would have preferred to have not said it, as it exposed a lack of knowledge of historical precedent and the intended role of local government. Jimmy, if you’re still practicing, do not quit your day job.
Most mindless performance: Jenna Amacher. It was her total lack of awareness and her snacking throughout the meeting on Cheetos or Fruit loops, that had me eighty percent of the way there; then the revelation of her Facebook performance nailed it. Jenna, I would recommend you cease the eating on screen and for God’s sake, stay away from Facebook!
Most constructive performance: Daniel Berry. While I’m sometimes frustrated by Daniel’s insistence on trying to please all the people all the time, the willingness to say point blank “Bring me problems and we’ll address them,” effectively countered the less than precise complaints of the Rupa, Robin, and Elmore contingent.
Most disappointing performance: Robin Dunn. Robin, I want my vote back! I knew you were a liberal going into the election, but I really was surprised you were as radical as you now appear. The award here was won with your outbursts at Daniel Berry and Blanks. You may have damaged irreparably your chances for re-election. I hope so.
Most disturbing performance: Rupa Blackwell. I will be frank. Last night told me that you are emotionally unsuited to be an alderman and you should resign. The by turns tearful outbursts and petulance, especially towards alderman Berry and pro tem Blanks, and that oh-so-feigned willingness to just forget the whole thing, made it impossible for me to see you as a successful member of the Board. Between the Kamala-like giggling and the sobbing, it’s clearly time for you to go.
Most surprising performance: Sernobia McGee. I had pegged McGee as a hard left member of Rupa’s squad, but after last night, I’m not convinced she’s as militant as I had thought. On more than one occasion she made useful contributions to whatever semblance of civility that remained, and I’m hopeful she will continue a thoughtful and measured tenure on the Board.
Most disgraceful performance: Elmore Torbert. Elmore’s presence on an official, virtually-convened Mayor and Aldermen meeting gave him not only center stage for his rants on race, but exposed him to the larger audience as a public figure, so save the self-righteous indignation that will be coming your way. Let me say first, it’s been 159 years since the Emancipation Proclamation by Lincoln on the Gettysburg battlefield, and thus it would literally be impossible for Elmore Torbert, his parents, his grandparents, his great grandparents, his great-great grandparents, and probably his great-great-great grandparents (maybe, but just barely) to ever have experienced slavery in any way, shape, or form, assuming of course he can document it in the first place. Your experience with slavery, in context, is exactly like mine, non-existent. The point is, the race rants are really getting old.
What was revealing was Torbert’s use of Amacher’s Facebook debacle to deflect conversation away from the ‘Diversity and Inclusion Council’ point of the special meeting in the first place, to once again shout Race, Race, Race! There have been some rumors of Torbert threatening violence towards Amacher or others, but this wasn’t personally witnessed and so cannot give it credence. If it is true, then Torbert should not be addressing the Board again, ever. Ever!
Ray Knowis is exhibiting the patience of a saint, and I hope he stays the course. I am counting on his being able, after the Tuesday night debacle, to get the Board back to business. The Aldermen should follow his instructions, make sure every Tullahoma citizen has been heard, for good or ill, and take a vote to end the farce this thing has become, and get back to the people’s business.
The vote obviously should be to not allow the so-called ‘Diversity and Inclusion Council’ to become a part of Tullahoma government, in any way, shape, or form. The Blackwell squad is free to organize under any banner they choose, but not as a part of Tullahoma city government.