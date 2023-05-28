This curious fellow has learned The Tullahoma Sports Council is considering hosting a Banquet fundraiser and inviting a retired Major League Baseball player as the keynote speaker. Who would you prefer to hear, see and have a photograph with: Johnny Bench, Ryan Sandberg or Cal Ripkin? Vote and email me at acuriousfellow@lighttube.net and I'll share the results with the Council. Please remember, I said considering.

Not familiar with the Council? Formed five years ago, the Council works behind the scenes to make good things happen to support sports and athletes in Tullahoma. The members work to position Tullahoma as a sports destination by supporting tournaments, increase fitness in youth and adults, recognize outstanding achievement in past and present Tullahoma athletes and improve sports facilities.