I have always loved reading, but I was usually not fond of the books I was required to read in high school and college. What was once a childhood hobby became a mind-numbing bore because the works of “classic” literature I was expected to read were as intriguing to me as a visit to the doctor’s office. I was also an English major in college, which means that I had to read, discuss, and dissect classic literature ad nauseam. While many of these works were mediocre in my opinion, there were a few diamonds in the rough I genuinely enjoyed. During my junior year of college, there was one novel in particular that grabbed my attention. It is nothing like the type of literature I typically read, but the writing style and protagonist resonated with me. The main character is stubborn yet kind, independent yet compassionate, and humble yet fully aware of her worth. This woman is the titular character of Charlotte Bronte’s 1847 novel Jane Eyre.
The world of the 1800s was a drastically different one from the world of today. In some ways, we have changed for the better. In other ways, we have declined. One of the caveats of life for Jane is that she has few career opportunities. She is an orphan, so she has no money from her family to support her. She is poor, so she has no dowry to incentivize anyone to marry her. She is also fiercely independent, and she wants to make her own way in the world, which would be a difficult task even for a woman of means. She is able to find a position as a governess for the daughter of a single father who lives, but even then, she is still at a disadvantage. Governesses were not well-liked people due to the fact that they were not prestigious enough to be welcomed into high society but also not poor enough to be accepted by the servant class. Jane, however, is a formidable woman who finds joy in her work and grows to love the people at her new home.
Often times, I find that many characters lack the balance of Jane’s character. Many female characters in literature are stubborn, independent, and tenacious, but authors seem to make them abrasive and cold in the process. Jane is one of the most realistic females I have found in literature because she shows that kindness is not weakness and that independence is not callousness. She loves people dearly, but she sets necessary boundaries to maintain a healthy life. Even when she falls in love and discovers that the one she loves has not been truthful to her, she refuses to sell herself short to be with someone who does not respect her as much as she respects him. Jane has plenty of opportunities to settle for the sake of comfort and convenience, but she goes so far as to risk her life for the sake of standing her ground because she knows that a life founded on compromised values is no good life at all.
While Jane Eyre might be marketed as a nineteenth-century love story, it is far deeper and more complex than that. Throughout the course of the story, Jane is wronged continuously, even by those who claim to love her. People abuse her, lie to her, and use her; however, the more they wrong her, the better she becomes. She never settles for second best because she believes that there is always another opportunity, another place, another person, or another life waiting in the future. After all, good things come to those who wait.
Part of why Jane is such a vivid and lifelike character is that she is heavily based off of her author. When I learned of Bronte’s historical background and realized how much of Jane’s story is based off of the author’s own life, I loved the story even more. Bronte came from a family with little means due to her father’s occupation as a minister, but she was able to listen to some of the best preaching of the day from the likes of Charles Wesley, John Wesley, George Whitefield, and William Grinshaw. She read harrowing stories of martyrs and missionaries, who were the inspiration for the type of character she made Jane. Bronte also lived a life similar to that of her protagonist because she was forced to live in an environment that worked against her. She became a governess and faced resentment from both sides of the class system, and she was forced to write her book under the male pseudonym Currer Bell so that her audience would be willing to read her work. Bronte and Jane both were in environments that made failure and despair easy, but they both refused to accept what came easily so that they could find something more out of life. This book may be from roughly 170 years ago, but some aspects of being human never change, and one of them is that life is what we make it. The disadvantages we face have the ability to be the building blocks for our greatest successes, but we have to choose to succeed first.
Sarah Raymond is a Tullahoma resident and editor of The Moore County News.