Deborah Fisher

Deborah Fisher

A Davidson County judge on Wednesday ordered the governor’s office and the Tennessee Department of Human Resources to release COVID-19 reports it received in 2020 as part of a no-bid contract with consultant McKinsey and Co., saying the reports did not fall under a deliberative process privilege.

Nashville Post and Nashville Scene journalist Stephen Elliott has been trying for nearly three years to get the reports prepared by consultant McKinsey and Co. for the state in 2020 regarding COVID-19.