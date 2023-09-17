JC Bowman

Education is at a crossroads in Tennessee. People say public education is broken and beyond repair. I tell those critics that they are wrong. We succeed every single day in small victories across our classrooms and schools. Our success with the students we serve far outweighs our failures. We can acknowledge those failures and take on those challenges head-on.

Currently, the state is looking at revamping its rating system utilizing A through F grades for schools, and districts. I agree that districts, schools, and families should be able to understand what the data means and what can be done about it. As a state, we must make accountability clearer and more actionable. Hit-and-miss town halls are not the best vehicle for doing this, especially at the start of a new school year.

