David Carroll

 Dan Henry

I try to avoid getting personal when writing a column. For one thing, why should I burden you with my problems? But as Ernest Hemingway (allegedly) defined writing, “You sit at a typewriter, open a vein and bleed.”

As I have just learned, when you lose a best friend of forty years it is hard to think about anything else. So I hope you will allow me to reflect on friendship and loss.