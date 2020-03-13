Welcome to the most risk-intensive, stress-inducing, capital-consuming world of real estate development. No other industry involves the collaborative effort of so many different disciplines to create a product in such a publicly accountable process as development.
“Real estate development is the only industry in our capitalistic society where it is suspect to make money.” – Andrés Duany, American architect, developer, and urban planner.
There is a growing body of evidence indicating that the most successful places in America in the 21st century are likely to be hubs of innovation and creativity. These successful places will be locations that can provide affordability, walkability, and authentic experiences to residents. For successful neighborhood revitalization, it is incumbent upon private developers and their public partners to be good place makers, not just builders of good projects. The noted urban planner Hank Dittmar once characterized the revitalization process as “good dental work” that focuses on “the missing teeth” within a community. This is often achieved by filling in the “missing pieces” of a neighborhood with quality infill projects. In the highly regulated and costly world we live in today; however, many entrepreneurs and developers must forgo quality design, innovation, and creativity in order for projects to still pencil out.
The concept of lean urbanism is one holistic approach to community-building that is particularly applicable to revitalization efforts in small towns as it seeks efficient ways of making communities more livable and resilient through the creation of mixed-use, walkable urbanism at a financially feasible, realistic and contextual scale. The practice of “lean urbanism” was born out of a desire to accelerate city revitalization by helping to educate small developers and entrepreneurs about the complexities of real estate development, providing proven and effective ways to navigate regulated processes and avoid common pitfalls in order to contribute quality projects that are still economically viable.
In 2014, The Center for Applied Transect Studies, led by Andrés Duany, a founder of the Congress for the New Urbanism, an organization that promotes communities that are compact, walkable, transit-oriented and mixed-use, received a $600,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to develop the Project for Lean Urbanism.
According to Duany, the concept “is like a software patch, or a workaround – ultimately a guide or a tip sheet to navigate the complicated, and often very expensive, maze of working in the built environment in the U.S. It’s about knowing that with certain building types, under a certain threshold, you don’t need an elevator. Or a sprinkler system. A lot of developers know that, and we want to daylight that. We want to present that thematically.”
Over the past six years, the Center has researched and published a number of reports exploring the potential benefits and challenges of Lean Urbanism while also developing practical tools that reduce the time, resources, and hurdles required for regulatory compliance. These resources are freely available to governments seeking to streamline their processes and small developers or entrepreneurs navigating complex rules. You can learn more about the project at leanurbanism.org.