I should be lying on a cruise ship deck right now, soaking up the sun, sipping on an overpriced drink with an umbrella sticking out of it, enjoying the warm tropical breeze with nothing to care about other than what buffet I’ll hit next.
My spring break plans, however, have been delayed until fall break. It’s then I fully intend to take to the Caribbean with friends and family just like I last did a couple of years ago when myself, my youngest son Henry, my mom and my friend Jeff did a five-day out of New Orleans, porting in Cozumel and the Yucatan.
Let me just say, cruises are the way to go if you’re cheap, um, I mean frugal like me. You get five-star cuisine and they basically feed you 24/7. I’m figuring they only break even on passage charges given the amount of food folks consume while on board. The way I see it, they make their money by charging for internet, people dropping a fortune in their casino, expensive on-shore excursions and, of course, demon rum. With those umbrella drinks starting at $10 a glass, anyone who drinks much will soon spend as much on alcohol as they did on booking their trip.
However, being cheap, um, I mean frugal, I decided I wasn’t going to let the cruise line fleece me when it came to the drink department. They weren’t going to get me by internet bills since I enjoy being out of contact for a week. A vacation is a vacation. They weren’t going to get me in the casino since I don’t gamble given the fact I’ve been to Las Vegas and have seen their grand casinos and realize the house always wins.
I made up my mind they weren’t going to get my drink money. I don’t drink much, especially liquor. I’ve just never had a taste for it. However, if I were going to have a nip, I resolved it wasn’t going to be at $10 a nip. Therefore, I came up with an ingenious plan. I would smuggle my own liquor onto the ship. This is no simple task since they check your person and baggage as close for contraband alcohol as they do bombs and drugs. After consulting the interwebs for advice, I came up with the plan. By the way, they have a ton of videos up there on how to smuggle booze onto a cruise ship.
I bought a small bottle of mouthwash and carefully, with a surgeon’s skill while wiping the sweat from my brow, cut off the plastic seal and emptied the bottle and washed it out thoroughly. I then filled the bottle with vodka. Yeah. I hate vodka but it is clear and I figured it was the best bang for the buck. I then, like a chemist making a concoction, took a dropper and put drops of food coloring in the bottle and shook it up. I then used some glue to reseal it.
“That looks perfect,” I said, repressing an evil villain laugh as I held it to the light. “No one will ever know.”
Having gone on a cruise a couple of years before with my mom, I realized something that would even reduce my chances of getting caught. It seems cruise lines don’t take much of a look at little old ladies and their luggage. So, knowing this, I simply put my “special” mouthwash in with mom’s things without telling her. I mean, she’s a teetotaler and would disinherit me if she knew I was doing that so I decided just to keep it to myself.
“What kind of monster are you, Sherrill?” I can hear you shouting down from your ivory tower. “Having your mother mule illegal booze onto a cruise ship for you? You ought to be ashamed.”
Hold on. It gets worse. And no, I’m not giving a copy of this column to my mother.
So anyway, we get onto the ship with no problem as my mom proved to be a great smuggler. And, I was able to spirit away the bottle before she decided to gargle that night. And, as I predicted, I maybe had two sips off the bottle the entire cruise. I hate vodka and, even though I know I washed out the bottle well and it’s all in my head, it still tasted like mouthwash to me.
So, I come back from my cruise, well-tanned and heavier from all the buffets, still with this mouthwash bottle full of booze. Being cheap, um, I mean frugal, I didn’t want to just toss it but at the same time I didn’t want to take it home and accidentally have someone gargle it. Therefore I did what any other reasonable person would do - I took it to my office.
“Okay, I’ve put a bottle of mouthwash in the filing cabinet,” I told one of my coworkers who I knew liked to take a nip now and then. “It’s not really mouthwash. It’s vodka. If you want some, help yourself.”
I made the offer and forgot about it for about week until I got into the cabinet again. That’s when I discovered half of the bottle had been consumed. So, I marked it and sure enough, it was disappearing regularly.
So, when it got down to about an eighth, I decided to have some fun, being the prankster that I am. I took out the bottle of colored vodka and replaced it with an actual bottle of mouthwash and placed it back in the cabinet, filled to exact same height. The bottle was empty less than a week later. Whether it was used for gargling or ingested, I never found out since I never admitted my little prank.
Am I encouraging the smuggling of illicit alcohol onto cruise ships by writing this column? Not at all. However, if you’re cheap, I mean frugal, two drops of green food coloring will do the trick.