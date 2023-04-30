David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

Three years ago my neighborhood was eerily quiet. As COVID-19 cases began to rise, people were afraid to leave their homes. Fewer people were out walking, and even children were staying inside.

I was anchoring the TV news from my den. The station’s engineers had installed lights, a camera, and a “backpack transmitter.” I was reading the news from an iPad. Some days it worked, and other days I looked like the deer in the headlights.