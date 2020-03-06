Our Politicians Must Push For a Free and Open Internet System
We are at an interesting time in modern technology. Nowadays, our politicians use social media and the internet to promote their platforms, ideas for our democracy, and a fair and free election process. Yet, when they also attack technology outlets, threatening the open and free-market in digital commerce.
Politicians should reject these unproductive attacks. It hurts small businesses and new companies who rely on the competitive market and take advantage of online tools offered by bigger companies to gain access to the global market.
Google is a great example. They are creating a collaborative online ecosystem that helps small businesses take advantage of the same marketing tools already used by major companies. Politicians here in Coffee County and across the state should follow Google’s lead in promoting an open internet. We all want a thriving democracy, and these days technology leaders are a big piece of that.
Alderman Daniel Berry
Tullahoma