What has this president done for you?
I am often in amazement when I talk one-on-one with the beloved supporters of this president especially when I propose a question which is much different than their thinking. That is “What has this president done for you” as a middle-class hard-working citizen. Most of the time they have no answer.
Since Trump was elected three years ago has your wages gone up 1, 2, 3 dollars per hour? Are your wages keeping up with your bills? Is the dollar buying power improved in the last three years?
The wonderful tax reform bill helped only the one percent of the population. The middle working class has to work two or three jobs just to meet their daily needs, because they didn’t get a fair share of tax relief under this tax reform bill. The Trade War with China and other countries have hurt the working people. Prices have gone up but your wages haven’t.
The economy is strong thanks to President Obama, but the deficit is rising daily. Trump has borrowed money to offset his tax reform. Soon he will start cutting Social Security and other programs to help pay the interest on this deficit.
This President hasn’t done anything for the working class. We will pay dearly in the near future for his lack of leadership.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma