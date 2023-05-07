Heather Weaver

Heather Weaver is a physician liaison for Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

Local hospitals are vital to the communities they serve. They provide critical access to health care services and are relied upon as a place of healing and hope within the community. But their impact goes well beyond improving the health of the population.

This is especially important for states like Tennessee, which has the second highest rural hospital closure rate in the country.