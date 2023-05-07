Local hospitals are vital to the communities they serve. They provide critical access to health care services and are relied upon as a place of healing and hope within the community. But their impact goes well beyond improving the health of the population.
This is especially important for states like Tennessee, which has the second highest rural hospital closure rate in the country.
Community hospitals in more suburban and rural areas like Coffee County create hundreds of stable jobs for local residents and pour millions in salary and benefits back into the community. They create additional economic value when they purchase supplies and services from other local businesses. According to the American Hospital Association, every dollar spent by a hospital supports $2.30 of additional business activity.
Coffee County’s own local hospital, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH), has provided more than $40 million in economic impact in the last year. The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded VTHH with 2022 Business of the Year for their efforts to build and strengthen the community.
This doesn’t include the continued investment from the hospital to improve health care for county residents.
During the pandemic, VTHH and its dedicated staff worked hard to provide thousands of COVID vaccines while caring for hundreds of COVID inpatients.
In addition to seeing us through a pandemic, the hospital has also been making strides to improve the quality and level of care available to local residents. From July 2021 to June 2022, the hospital provided care to 3,100 inpatients, treated 22,590 patients in the ER, performed 2,950 surgeries and welcomed 450 babies. They also provided more than $30 million in uncompensated care.
And the hospital is providing this care with the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care.
VTHH was recently recognized as being among the safest hospitals in the nation after receiving an “A” safety grade from The Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Group also named VTHH among the top maternity hospitals in the nation. Only five hospitals in Tennessee were included in the ranking. VTHH was the only hospital in Middle Tennessee to receive the distinction.
The hospital has also expanded its services and care offerings. In January of 2021 VTHH performed its first successful osteochondral allograft—a grafting method used to treat cartilage injuries. The procedure, which requires advanced training in sports medicine, is not widely available in more rural community hospitals. VTHH has invested in highly trained physicians and personnel to deliver this type of care.
The hospital was also awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology in 2021. Hospitals that earn this accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms.
When good health care is available in the community, more good things follow. I’m confident Coffee County will continue to grow and thrive with VTHH on our side.
Heather Weaver is a physician liaison for Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.