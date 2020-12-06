Do you ever look back on past Christmases and think to yourself, “Wow, I had some cool toys when I was a kid?”
As an only child, there’s no question that I definitely got the lion’s share of things I asked Santa to bring me as a kid. I had no other children with which to share my toys, so why shouldn’t I get everything I asked for, right?
Anyway, I remember being tickled pink one year when I received my very own Barbie Jeep. I couldn’t have been more than 5 or 6 – probably younger, if I’m being honest – and I felt like the queen of my castle with my little battery-powered Barbie Jeep.
I was stylin’. I was fly. Nothing could hold me back! Oh, the places I could go! No longer would I be confined to just my backyard. No, I could probably go all the way around the neighborhood with my new ride!
I can vaguely remember “picking up” a friend of mine who lived down the road and chauffeuring her up and down the driveway in my little white and pink hot rod on occasion.
The fact that I was a decade away from actually driving a real motor vehicle never crossed my mind. I was a real grown up in my little Barbie Jeep.
Back when I was a kid, there was this one bump in the road across from my house that I used to “jump” on my little kiddie-sized skateboard or on my ankle-bruising Razor scooter. I think all of my shin and ankle problems stem from that darned scooter. Remember doing that little spinning move where you would hold out the scooter handles in front of you and spin the bottom portion around before you hopped onto your scooter like a cool kid? Yeah, I think there’s a permanent dent in my leg from trying and failing at that move repeatedly when was I was kid.
Anyway, I’m cruising on down the road, feeling like a real winner in my Barbie Jeep, and the bump comes into view. Normally I would slow down and take the bump cautiously, trying to keep from knocking my head around from the bump. Not this time, though. No, this time I sailed full speed toward this bump, kicking that Jeep into overdrive and taking that bump like an X-Games star.
The plastic front wheels took the incline and then I was soaring like a bird in flight over the road before crashing down like a rocket out of space … and stalling the little electric motor. I just had to sit there in the road for a minute while my teeny tiny engine shook off the shock of the jump. Eventually I was able to cruise back onto the road and head straight for my driveway, where I would continue to safely do laps up and down, up and down.
I guess 1990s Barbie Jeeps weren’t meant for big air tricks. Oops.
After my brief adventure with flight, I stuck to driving to friends’ houses in my neighborhood. My mom tells me I would drive that thing up and down the road to one friend or another’s house (they all lived on the opposite side of the neighborhood from me). Sometimes we’d climb in, don our metaphorical sunglasses and hit the open road for a little bit before dusk and I had to chug on home.
Eventually, my parents sold the Jeep in a yard sale, either because I grew bored with the plastic contraption or because I outgrew it. Probably both.
Through a little internet research, I found out they’re still making those teeny Barbie Jeeps! Apparently, you, too, can let your children experience true freedom in the form of a Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler from Fisher-Price. It costs $300.
Wow, if they’re $300 in 2020, I can only imagine how much they were in 1995 or ’96. Yikes.
Thanks, Santa – err – mom!