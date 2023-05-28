Flashback East Lincoln
Photo provided

For a vintage car guy, old photos are a treasure. (Vintage car, not vintage guy, though both apply in my case.) The views of old stores and businesses are a huge bonus. I enjoy seeing what used to be in locations that I’m familiar with now. This photo, looking east in the 100 block of West Lincoln Street, is chock full of vintage cars and vintage Tullahoma businesses, and is probably from the very early 1960s, since all of the cars visible are 1950s models, with the exception of one.

First, let’s check out the cars. The newest identifiable car in the photo is front and center, a light green 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne two-door sedan, set to make a right turn onto North Jackson Street from Lincoln Street. Lined up behind the Chevy are a 1954 Mercury, a 1955 Plymouth, and a 1955 Dodge. At the curb next to the lead Chevy is a 1957 or 1958 Dodge. Parked at the curb on the right is a 1955 Cadillac Coupe De Ville.

Recommended for you