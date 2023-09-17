David Carroll Column

David Carroll

Ten years ago, the song “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” was recorded by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I loved the message: “When somebody knocks at the door, someone new walks in. I will smile and shake their hands, but you can't make old friends.”

I’ve lost some old friends this year, including my best friend who died unexpectedly. I almost dread turning on the TV or going online in the morning. Increasingly, I will learn that someone I love, either up close or from afar, will have departed from this world.

