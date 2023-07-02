Michael Torrence

Michael Torrence Ph.D., President of Motlow State Community College

What happens if we emphasized the importance of making education and job training accessible and effective for individuals from various marginalized or underrepresented groups?

Let us think of including those who have been involved with the justice system, those who have aged out of foster care, veterans, and incumbent workers. Our collective “doing so” would highlight the necessity for tailored educational and training programs to meet the unique needs of these individuals. Moreover, this would include socio-emotional support, mentorship, and targeted skill development.

