What happens if we emphasized the importance of making education and job training accessible and effective for individuals from various marginalized or underrepresented groups?
Let us think of including those who have been involved with the justice system, those who have aged out of foster care, veterans, and incumbent workers. Our collective “doing so” would highlight the necessity for tailored educational and training programs to meet the unique needs of these individuals. Moreover, this would include socio-emotional support, mentorship, and targeted skill development.
We have additional, not alternative, policy considerations that might include deepening the creation of our interactive matrices for individuals who are justice-involved. We have metrics that show 95% of all who are justice -involved, ultimately returning home. Justice-involved individuals, and our community economies, would certainly strengthen if policies could encourage the development of vocational training and educational programs within and outside of correctional facilities. Additionally, anti-discrimination policies could be established to ensure these individuals have fair opportunities in the workforce post-incarceration. There are far too many opportunities available to Tennessean’s who want to work. Let’s continue to ramp up training options as early as possible and put people to work.
Aging out of foster care is an inevitable outcome for some youth. Support exists for giving programs that could categorically assist these young adults transition into adulthood include educational scholarships, mentorship programs, and job training initiatives. Policies may also address the need for stable housing and mental health support. Utilizing linked public services for housing, food, and job training will alter the landscape for the better. We have a need to close more gaps and plug more holes created by advances in teaching and learning for all disparate groups.
Policies for Veterans may ensure that skills acquired during military service are recognized and transferrable in the civilian workforce. We have and will continue doing our best to right-size this transition. We still may find ourselves in situations where Veterans key skills exceed our goals, competencies, and training objectives, but not all can translate for probability. Our support for continued education and reintegration programs could certainly continue to be enhanced.
Further, the incumbent workers whose lifelong learning pedigree should merit credentials, seeks clarity. The policies established may need continued review and alterations for incumbent workers to continually upgrade their skills and adapt to changing job requirements. Adjustments for this group also includes programs for digital literacy and upskilling to meet the needs of a changing economy. We must continue to highlight the needed technical skills for CDL’s, HVAC, and Automation, Fabrication, and Robotics and we must usher in the aggressive conversation supporting surrounding Data Science, Cyber Security Architect, Cloud Manager, and a host of others. These job skills are in demand and meet rural Tennessean’s right where they are, learning/training from localized Community and Technical Colleges.
Policies implications underscore the importance of addressing systemic barriers and providing
Comprehensive support, from education to job placement, to these previously mentioned populations. Advocacy for evolutionary reform could lead to a more broadly inclusive workforce.
If we consider the promise of emerging technologies in training/learning, we find ourselves at the intersection of access, engagement, and innovation. Mobile tools, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, all have the power to democratize education, and indeed, the workforce. Thus, this may justly widen the threshold for economic and community development and engagement.
We must ensure that our policies nurture this potential. Let’s envision digital literacy not as a privilege, but as a right, pushing for strong digital infrastructure across all communities. This is a necessary step towards digital equity.
The elephant in the room is most certainly, on the matter of privacy and data security, that we must thread a delicate balance. The key is to harness the power of data for personalized learning/training while upholding the highest standards of privacy. This is not a trade-off, but a commitment we must make to our learners and trainees. In the same vein, let’s view AI not as a replacement for human interaction, but as a tool to enrich it. Artificial intelligence can offer a Long-Term (5-10 years): Might we also predict a complete transformation of the learning landscape, with AR, AI, quantum computing and mobile learning becoming the norm rather than the exception. We can expect robust data privacy protections being developed and out in place. This will balance the needs for personalized learning and privacy. The future also aligns with a more equitable learning environment, with digital tools helping to level the playing field for learners of different backgrounds (my optimism speaking).
Lastly, we can also expect substantial improvements in workforce readiness because of these educational transformations, with a workforce that is better prepared for the demands of an increasingly digital and automated economy.
Michael Torrence, Ph.D. is the president of Motlow State Community College.