When it comes to making important health decisions for yourself, knowing fact from fiction can be critical to your long term health—and even lifesaving. This Women’s Health Month, we want to empower women in Coffee County to make educated health decisions by addressing some of the most common misconceptions around mammograms and breast cancer screening.
Mammograms are a type of screening test used to look for and diagnose breast cancer. Mammogram machines use X-rays to take images of compressed breast tissue. The radiologist then looks at the images for signs of breast cancer. Mammograms are effective at detecting signs of breast cancer early when it is highly treatable.
Myth #1: No symptoms or family history of breast cancer means I don’t have to get a mammogram.
Even if you aren’t showing any symptoms of breast cancer or if you do not have a family history of breast cancer, you still need to get a mammogram each year if you are 40 or older. If you have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, especially a first degree relative—a parent, sibling or child—you may need to start screening earlier. You may also be at higher risk if you’re 60 years or older, are overweight or have dense breasts.
No matter your level of risk, it's crucial to be proactive and talk with your doctor about a screening plan that’s right for you.
Myth #2: Mammograms expose me to unsafe levels of radiation.
The amount of radiation mammograms emit is incredibly low and less than the cumulative dose of radiation we receive in nature. Even a lifetime of radiation exposure from mammograms would not be enough to increase your cancer risk. About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime, which significantly outweighs any risk of consistent screening.
Myth #3: A 3D mammogram is the same as a 2D mammogram.
Similar to a traditional 2D mammogram, a 3D mammogram is a relatively new type of screening that takes additional images of the breast tissue from different views. It can be done in combination with a 2D mammogram and is often recommended for women with dense breasts. Women with dense breasts have thicker than normal breast tissue and typically only find out during their first screening.
The Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital has been investing heavily in women’s health services. Last year, the hospital installed a brand new 3D mammogram machine to enhance screenings for women in Coffee County.
Myth #4: Mammograms are painful.
While every patient’s pain tolerance is different, most women describe mammograms as uncomfortable, not painful. However, if you have dense breasts, tender breasts or are menstruating, the discomfort level may be different.
Myth #5: I had a normal mammogram last year, so I don’t need to get one this year.
Cancer can do a lot within the course of a year. Even if your most recent mammogram came back negative for cancer, it’s important that you don’t skip your next appointment. One of the reasons why mammograms have helped so many women is because they are done consistently, year after year.
Dr. Barton is an Obstetrician-gynecologist at Vanderbilt Integrated Center for Women’s Health in Tullahoma.