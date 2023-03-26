My mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at only 28 years old. She found out in March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, after taking a screening test she received from a local pharmacy.
Shortly after her diagnosis, my mother had a colonoscopy during which they removed several polyps — or abnormal growths — which were malignant. This was followed by surgery and rounds of chemotherapy. She will be celebrating her 73rd birthday next month.
Colorectal cancer, sometimes called colon cancer, occurs when cancerous cells begin forming in the tissues of the colon or rectum. It is the third deadliest cancer among men and women in the U.S. but is very treatable when discovered early.
Knowing your family history and regular screening are two of your best defenses against colorectal cancer. After learning of my mother’s diagnosis, my family got tested for the CRC or colorectal cancer gene. My sister and I tested positive for the gene. Just as my mother does today, we routinely screen for colon cancer.
Early cases of colorectal cancer can begin as noncancerous polyps or growths in the colon or rectum. Often these growths have no symptoms and are undetectable unless you get screened. Over time and unmonitored, they can become cancerous.
There are a few signs to watch out for that may indicate you have colon cancer. These include oddly formed stools, especially in the shape of a cylinder or pencil, and irregular frequency of bowel movements including chronic constipation, diarrhea or feeling like the bowel does not empty completely when you go to the bathroom. On average, a person who eats three meals a day should have one bowel movement per day.
Additional symptoms include bloody or tar-like stools, abnormal lower back pain or abdominal pain that persists, unexpected and sudden weight loss, bloating, excess gas or other chronic stomach issues.
Listen to your body. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, talk with your doctor and get screened for colon cancer.
Factors that increase your risk of colorectal cancer include living a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, being overweight, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Uncontrollable risk factors include having a family member with colon cancer, having the colon cancer gene, and if you are Jewish or of African American descent.
When and how you should start screening depends on your risk. Knowing my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer early in her life, I began screening at 25. If you are at a higher risk, it is recommended you begin screening at the age of 45. For those who do not have high-risk factors, it’s recommended to start screening between the ages of 50 and 55.
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month literally saved my mother’s life, and I hope sharing her story encourages others to take action too.
Diane DeBerry is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary & Specialty Care Clinic in Tullahoma.