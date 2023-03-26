Diane DeBerry

Diane DeBerry, a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Primary & Specialty Care Clinic in Tullahoma.

 Photo provided

My mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at only 28 years old. She found out in March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, after taking a screening test she received from a local pharmacy.

Shortly after her diagnosis, my mother had a colonoscopy during which they removed several polyps — or abnormal growths — which were malignant. This was followed by surgery and rounds of chemotherapy. She will be celebrating her 73rd birthday next month.

