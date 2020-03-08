As a past candidate for elected office, I can sympathize with the folks who have recently finished their races here and were less than successful.
However, in my case, my loss was your gain as had I been elected circuit court clerk over in Warren County I would no doubt - at this very instant - be trying to keep my eyes open while sitting through some boring court case. Even as a court reporter there, it was difficult to sit through court proceedings without drifting out into La-La Land as the Sandman would always enter and pay me a visit as I sat on those uncomfortable wooden benches, careful not to sit on one of the seams lest my backside get pinched should someone plop down on the other end.
Folks, don’t let anyone fool you – real court isn’t like what you see on Perry Mason or Law and Order, with excitement and people jumping up confessing “I did it” all the time. I’ve sat through hundreds of days in court and seen thousands, yes, thousands of cases and I’m yet to see anyone confess from the stand.
Real court is more on the level of watching paint dry and grass grow aside from one little highlight that rousts you back awake on rare occasions. It’s so bad that I actually used to sit in court with gum in my mouth so if I started to fall asleep it would creep down my throat and choke me, thus waking me up. That momentary gag would always get a grin from the judges as they knew my trick for staying awake.
“Okay, Sherrill. Sounds like you hate being in court,” I can hear you impatiently saying. “So why did you run for the office if the job is so boring?”
That’s easy – money. The job pays $78K a year. I’ll snooze and gag on gum for that amount any day as would most of you. Sure, candidates will almost always claim “I just enjoy meeting people” and “I do it because I want to serve” but at the end of the day, when it comes to elected office like the one I ran for, it’s generally about the money and benefits.
“How dare you, Sherrill,” I can hear you gasp. “How dare you say such a thing! Take it back.”
First off, let me be clear. The public is the worst boss you could ever work for. The public is fickle, doesn’t know what it wants, is always out for number-one and is quick to say things like “my taxes pay your salary.” Just think of the most conniving, back-biting, low-down dirty boss you’ve ever had, then times it by 10. That’s the public, the same public you have to come back and suck up to every four years to keep your job while at the same time hoping they don’t have some inept cousin that needs a job who they help elect in your place.
With that being said, and it may sound like I’m talking out of both sides of my mouth when I confess running a campaign for office was kind of fun. The problem was that the day I announced, I was fired from my job of 28 years so it was a do-or-die proposition as all my fellow candidates were allowed to keep their jobs and run. Kind of scary when you don’t have a check coming in, political debt growing daily and having to rely on the fickle public.
And, it wasn’t far into the campaign that I figured out something alarming – I couldn’t win! Sure, I continued to put on the confident face while kissing babies and shaking hands but the writing was on the wall. When it started, the thing I thought I had going for me was that I was Duane “Flipping” Sherrill. Everyone knew me and my opponents, I thought, were relatively unknown.
“You’re a shoo-in,” folks would tell me. “You got the name recognition and experience in court and no one knows your opponents.”
That played right into my ego. An ego is a dangerous thing to feed. So, I took to the campaign trail, attending all those dinners at community centers while spending thousands on signs and other stuff. By the way, I have a lot of Sherrill for Circuit Court Clerk hand fans and several hundred fingernail files if anyone needs some.
Now, let me just say, if everyone who told me they were voting for me, had voted for me, I would have won in the landslide. However, that didn’t happen. On election night the returns came in and I was dead last.
Okay, how do I put this? It would have been money better spent if I’d played host to a cigar party and invited the community to attend, giving them each 20 dollar bills to light your cigars. Several thousand up in smoke with nothing to show but a hurt ego and a three-decade career down the drain.
So, before you criticize those running for political office, put yourself in their shoes. I used to cover politics for the paper where I worked and I was one to be very cavalier about it. That’s changed since I’ve been on the other side of the curtain. Its tough putting yourself out there and living that life for several months, especially when you don’t get a return on your investment. I think everyone should run for office just once to appreciate what goes into it.
At the end of the day, I guess that went into me being a political agnostic. Folks will still write once in a while claiming The News is a left-wing liberal paper or a right-wing Trump-supporting branch of Fox News. All I can do is laugh. I put one right (Valentine), one left (Shields) and one Libertarian (Stossel) in the editorial page so everyone can have something. I could care less about giving either side the rub and am always open if folks have a suggestion about new political columnists.
So, there you go. One of my rare, not very funny columns. If you want to do something to help, give one of those candidates a hug, um, or a monetary donation to their fund since running for office is expensive.