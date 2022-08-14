Lynda Killoran

After a bad day at school or work, many people look forward to being home with someone or something they love. Coming home to a beloved pet can be truly comforting. Cats, dogs … a multitude of animals are often considered best friends---they are loyal, loving, and can often sense when their human is feeling a little low.

Studies show that pets can make us happier by lowering blood pressure and releasing the "happy hormones" known as oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin.

