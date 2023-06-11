JC Bowman

When education leaders talk about lightening the load, it isn’t about doing less, it is about focusing efforts on what is most important. Stephen Covey made a career out of teaching others how to prioritize their time and tasks for greater effectiveness and efficiency. 

Professional Educators of Tennessee has built a professional learning conference around helping our teachers and administrators learn ways to lighten their load as they navigate the ever-changing education landscape. We need a paradigm shift in education policy to give educators on the ground the right tools and policies which allow them the flexibility to adjust workloads to set all students on a path to success. Dr. Shamender Talwar, a crisis and social psychologist, who assisted families following the devastating recent school shooting in Nashville has called “mental health the new pandemic.” 