I shared a snippet of my mental wellness journey in an effort to destigmatize seeking mental health care, to let others know that they are not alone and to encourage more conversation about mental health. While we should be working toward this goal always, it is crucial that we do this right now because I truly believe the past year and a half has taken a significant toll on the mental health of our community. From isolation of those quarantining to some fearing an attack on their liberties, news stations blaming you or blaming your neighbors, and all of it instilling fear of each other in each other, our community has suffered trauma. Everyone has. Myself included.
It was essentially a perfect storm for me: postpartum hormone changes, post breastfeeding hormone changes, stress from virtual learning, the inability to contribute income because my industry had been obliterated, my son’s health issues, and the veiled threats following the controversy of the diversity council.
I was tapping into every single “tool in my toolbox” (as my therapist would say) to manage, and I was managing.
And after years of learning to use my tools, I realized I had come to love them: prayer, daily exercise, sessions with my therapist, a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup, Harry Potter books, time with my family, turning off my phone, eight hours of sleep, leaving social media, creation of and time with my COVID pod, baths with “smell good stuff”, back porch sitting with my husband, toddler snuggles, movie nights with my daughter, hiking, added security systems to the house, watching The West Wing, and even putting up the Christmas tree way early. What do these tools really amount to? Protected boundaries, self-care, parenting myself with kindness and love, and forever striving to be whole so that I can be fully there for my family.
I was managing this pandemic well (or as well as one manages a pandemic) until I was in a situation that caused me to be re-traumatized from an experience in my childhood. After that, I began to have nightmares, and sleep (my true love) began to elude me.
If you know me well, you know that I need sleep. 8+ hours. Nightly. And having already been running on a sleep deficit from “the baby that will not sleep”, this lack of sleep had a major effect on me. And those tools in my toolbox that I was using could not stop those nightmares and could not stop my mind from running.
So I finally pulled out the least used tool in my toolbox … we all have one of those, right? The one you rarely use, but when you need it, you really need it. (My husband would say it’s a torque wrench … whatever that is). I had seen a psychiatrist once in my past but had never really stuck with it because my anxiety had been mostly manageable … up until this point.
So I called up Tullahoma Psychiatric, and they were able to help me out. Honestly, it was really weird going in there because I walked into the building and immediately wanted to go back to my dad’s old office, find those strawberry hard candies, and look for Christmas presents. I guess the Christmas present I found in that office was Dr. Craig. Within a month, everything was more than just manageable. It all began to fall into place again.
As I look back on this pandemic, I realize how thankful I am for the tools I have collected over the past 2 decades of psychological growth. With those tools and with the toolbox to put them in, I was able to care for myself through a time that would have been trying for anyone. I wish so badly that everyone would have access to them as well (grilled cheese, Christmas trees and all). Unfortunately, though, many people do not, and we as a community need to take a hard look at how we can help support each other so that we may all have tools in a safe and secure toolbox.
As we continue to open up after this pandemic, I fear that we are going to see the far- reaching long-lasting effects it has had on our community- physically, economically, psychologically. That’s why I called this “2 Pandemics and some Tools” because I think we’re seeing 2 pandemics happening simultaneously: a mental health epidemic and a virus.